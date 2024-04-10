Domain management
You must specify a list of domains when creating a widget. The widget can only be used on these domains and will not work on any other domains. You can use subdomains to restrict the widgets further.
The domain should not contain a scheme
http:// or
https://, a port
443, or a path
/.
Specifying a subdomain is optional.
For example, using the
www.example.com value will allow widgets on the following domains:
www.example.com
abc.www.example.com:8080
but not on the following domains:
example.com
dash.example.com
cloudflare.com
When the widget is embedded on a domain not listed, it will show an error message.