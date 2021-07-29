Using the Stream player

The Stream player can be placed on a web page in an iframe element with the video UID (or signed URL) replacing $VIDEOID in the example below.

< iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID " style =" border : none ; " height = " 720 " width = " 1280 " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe >

Stream player is also available as a React External link icon Open external link or Angular External link icon Open external link components

​ Player Size

​ Fixed Dimensions

Changing the height and width attributes on the iframe will change the pixel value dimensions of the iframe displayed on the host page.

< iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID " style =" border : none ; " height = " 400 " width = " 400 " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe >

To make an iframe responsive, it needs styles to enforce an aspect ratio by setting the iframe to position: absolute; and having it fill a container that uses a calculated padding-top percentage.

< div style =" position : relative ; padding-top : 56.25 % ; " > < iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID " style =" border : none ; position : absolute ; top : 0 ; height : 100 % ; width : 100 % ; " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe > </ div >

​ Basic Options

Player options are configured with querystring parameters in the iframe's src attribute. For example:

https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID?autoplay=true&muted=true