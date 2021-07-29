Using the Stream player
The Stream player can be placed on a web page in an iframe element with the video UID (or signed URL) replacing
$VIDEOID in the example below.
<iframe src="https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID" style="border: none;" height="720" width="1280" allow="accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture;" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe>
Stream player is also available as a React or Angular components
Player Size
Fixed Dimensions
Changing the
height and
width attributes on the
iframe will change the pixel value dimensions of the iframe displayed on the host page.
<iframe src="https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID" style="border: none;" height="400" width="400" allow="accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture;" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe>
Responsive
To make an iframe responsive, it needs styles to enforce an aspect ratio by setting the
iframe to
position: absolute; and having it fill a container that uses a calculated
padding-top percentage.
<!-- padding-top calculation is height / width (assuming 16:9 aspect ratio) --><div style="position: relative; padding-top: 56.25%;"> <iframe src="https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID" style="border: none; position: absolute; top: 0; height: 100%; width: 100%;" allow="accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture;" allowfullscreen="true" ></iframe></div>
Basic Options
Player options are configured with querystring parameters in the iframe's
src attribute. For example:
https://iframe.videodelivery.net/$VIDEOID?autoplay=true&muted=true
autoplay
If the autoplay flag is included as a querystring parameter, the player will attempt to autoplay the video. If you don't want the video to autoplay, don't include the autoplay flag at all (instead of setting it to
autoplay=false.) Note that mobile browsers generally do not support this attribute, the user must tap the screen to begin video playback. Please consider mobile users or users with Internet usage limits as some users don't have unlimited Internet access before using this attribute.
controls
- Shows video controls such as buttons for play/pause, volume controls.
defaultTextTrack
Will initialize the player with the specified language code's text track enabled. The value should be the BCP-47 language code that was used to upload the text track. If the specified language code has no captions available, the player will behave as though no language code had been provided.
loop
- If enabled the player will automatically seek back to the start upon reaching the end of the video.
muted
- If set, the audio will be initially silenced.
preload
This enumerated option is intended to provide a hint to the browser about what the author thinks will lead to the best user experience. You may specify the value
preload="auto"to preload the beginning of the video. Not including the option or using
preload="metadata"will just load the metadata needed to start video playback when requested.
poster
A URL for an image to be shown before the video is started or while the video is downloading. If this attribute isn't specified, a thumbnail image of the video is shown.
src
- The video id from the video you've uploaded to Cloudflare Stream should be included here.