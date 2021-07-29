Displaying thumbnails

​ Use Case 1: Generating a thumbnail on-the-fly

A thumbnail from your video can be generated using a special link where you specify the time from the video you'd like to get the thumbnail from.

https : / / videodelivery . net / 5 d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81 / thumbnails / thumbnail . jpg ? time = 68 s & height = 270

Using the poster query parameter in the embed URL, you can set a thumbnail to any time in your video. If signed URLs are required, you must use signed URL instead of video IDs.

< iframe src = " https://iframe.videodelivery.net/5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81?poster=https%3A%2F%2Fvideodelivery.net%2F5d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81%2Fthumbnails%2Fthumbnail.jpg%3Ftime%3D68s%26height%3D270 " style =" border : none ; " height = " 720 " width = " 1280 " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe >

Supported URL attributes are:

time (default 0s , configurable) time from the video e.g. 8m , 5m2s

(default , configurable) time from the video e.g. , height (default 640 )

(default ) width (default 640 )

(default ) fit (default crop ) to clarify what to do when requested height and width doesn't match the original upload, which should be one of: crop cut parts of the video that doesn't fit in the given size clip preserve the entire frame and decrease the size of the image within given size scale distort the image to fit the given size fill preserve the entire frame and fill the rest of the requested size with black background

(default ) to clarify what to do when requested height and width doesn't match the original upload, which should be one of:

By default, the Stream Player sets the thumbnail to the first frame of the video.

You can change this default value by setting the "thumbnailTimestampPct" value using the API:

curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ -d '{"uid": " $VIDEOID ", "thumbnailTimestampPct": <pct>}' \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/ $VIDEOID

thumbnailTimestampPct is a value between 0.0 (the first frame of the video) and 1.0 (the last frame of the video). This is particularly useful if you have videos of varying lengths. For example, you wanted the thumbnail to be the frame at the half way point of your videos, you can simply set the thumbnailTimestampPct value to 0.5.

The example will yield a request:

curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ -d '{"uid": " $VIDEOID ", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0.5}' \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/ $VIDEOID

​ Use Case 3: Generating animated thumbnails

Stream supports animated GIFs as thumbnails. Views using animated thumbnails do not count in Stream views or watch time for billing or analytics.

​ Animated GIF thumbnails

https : / / videodelivery . net / 5 d5bc37ffcf54c9b82e996823bffbb81 / thumbnails / thumbnail . gif ? time = 38 s & height = 200 & duration = 4 s

Supported URL attributes for animated thumbnails are: