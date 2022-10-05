AV1 playback Beta

Play live video or live recordings using the AV1 codec External link icon Open external link .

AV1 is an open, royalty-free video codec that uses 46% less bandwidth than H.264, the most commonly used codec for streaming video. Learn more about AV1 by reading the announcement blog post External link icon Open external link . AV1 playback is currently in open beta, and we’d love to hear what you think. Join the Cloudflare Discord using this invite External link icon Open external link and hop into our Discord channel External link icon Open external link to share feedback and tell us what you’re building, and what kinds of video you’re interested in using AV1 with.

​​ Get started

Prerequisite Before you can play video using AV1, you must first start a live stream .

To play your live video or live recording using AV1, add the ?betaCodecSuggestion=av1 query string to the HLS or DASH manifest URL that is provided to your video player, as shown below:

Example DASH manifest URL, with betaCodecSuggestion=av1 query parameter https://customer-wi9sckcs7uxt7lh4.cloudflarestream.com/bb2eaea47dd47e87ecde343451b3e8a1/manifest/video.mpd?betaCodecSuggestion = av1

You can find the HLS and DASH manifest URLs for a live stream using the dashboard or the Stream API. For more on how to use HLS and DASH URLs with your video player, read the docs.

Note that while in beta, only live streams or live recordings created after October 1st can be played using AV1.

​​ Example video

The video below is playing using the AV1 codec.

​​ Browser and device support for AV1

Chrome (Desktop and Android) supports AV1 playback

Firefox (Desktop) supports AV1 playback

Safari does not currently support AV1 playback

Edge only supports AV1 playback if the AV1 Extension External link icon Open external link is installed

is installed ExoPlayer (Native Android media player) supports AV1 playback

(Native Android media player) supports AV1 playback AVPlayer (Native iOS media player) does not support AV1 playback

Refer to caniuse External link icon Open external link for details on supported web browsers and devices.

​​ Limitations while in beta