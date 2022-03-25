Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Ways to upload

Stream provides four ways to upload videos to cover a diverse set of use cases.

Upload methodWhen to use
Stream DashboardQuick, one-time uploads where automation is not required
Copy via linkThe video library is stored in a cloud storage bucket
Direct creator uploadsThe end user is uploading videos but does not have access to your API tokens, such as if you have your users uploading content to your website or mobile app
Upload video fileWhen the video file is stored on a computer with access to your API tokens