Ways to upload
Stream provides four ways to upload videos to cover a diverse set of use cases.
|Upload method
|When to use
|Stream Dashboard
|Quick, one-time uploads where automation is not required
|Copy via link
|The video library is stored in a cloud storage bucket
|Direct creator uploads
|The end user is uploading videos but does not have access to your API tokens, such as if you have your users uploading content to your website or mobile app
|Upload video file
|When the video file is stored on a computer with access to your API tokens