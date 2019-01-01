Using webhooks
A tool to notify your service when videos successfully finish processing and are ready to stream.
Subscriptions
Create or modify the webhook subscription
To subscribe to receive webhook notifications on your service, or modify an existing subscription, you will need a Cloudflare API token.
curl -X PUT --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/webhook \--data '{"notificationUrl":"$WEBHOOK_NOTIFICATION_URL"}'
The webhook notification URL must include the protocol. Only
http:// or
https:// is supported.
Example response to create or modify the webhook subscription
{ "result": { "notificationUrl": "http://www.your-service-webhook-handler.com", "modified": "2019-01-01T01:02:21.076571Z" "secret": "85011ed3a913c6ad5f9cf6c5573cc0a7" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Notifications
When a video on your account finishes processing, you will receive a
POST request notification with information about the video.
Note the
status field indicates whether the video processing finished successfully.
Example POST request body sent in response to successful encoding
{ "uid": "dd5d531a12de0c724bd1275a3b2bc9c6", "readyToStream": true, "status": { "state": "ready" }, "meta": {}, "created": "2019-01-01T01:00:00.474936Z", "modified": "2019-01-01T01:02:21.076571Z", // ... }
Verify webhook authenticity
Cloudflare Stream will sign the webhook requests it sends to your notification URLs and include the signature of each requrest in the
Webhook-Signature HTTP header. This allows your application to verify that the webhook requests are sent by Stream.
To verify a signature, you need to retrieve your webhook signing secret. This value is returned in the API response when you create or retrieve the webhook.
To verify the signature, get the value of the
Webhook-Signature header. It will look like this:
Webhook-Signature: time=1230811200,sig1=60493ec9388b44585a29543bcf0de62e377d4da393246a8b1c901d0e3e672404
Step 1: Parse the signature
Retrieve the
Webhook-Signature header from the webhook request and split the string using the
, character.
Split each value again using the
= character
The value for
time is the current UNIX time when the server sent the request.
sig1 is the signature of the request body.
At this step, you should discard requests with timestamps that are too old for your application.
Step 2: Create signature source string
Prepare the signature source string: You should concatenate these three strings:
- Value of the
timefield e.g.
1230811200
- Character
.
- Webhook request body (complete with newline characters, if applicable)
It is important for every byte in the request body to remain unaltered for successful signature verification.
Step 3: Create the expected signature
Compute an HMAC with the SHA256 function (HMAC-SHA256), using your webhook secret and the source string from step 2. This step will depend on what programming language your application is written in.
Cloudflare's signature will be encoded to hex.
Step 4: Compare the expected and the actual signatures
Compare the signature in the request header to the expected signature. Preferably, use a constant-time comparison function to compare the signatures.
If the signatures match, you can trust that the webhook was sent by Cloudflare.
Limitations
- Webhooks will only be sent after the processing of a video is complete, and the body will indicate whether the processing of the video succeeded or failed.
- Only one webhook subscription is allowed per-account.
Examples
Golang
Using crypto/hmac:
package main
import ( "crypto/hmac" "crypto/sha256" "encoding/hex" "log")
func main() { secret := []byte("secret from the Cloudflare API") message := []byte("string from step 2")
hash := hmac.New(sha256.New, secret) hash.Write(message)
hashToCheck := hex.EncodeToString(hash.Sum(nil))
log.Println(hashToCheck)}
Node.js
var crypto = require('crypto');
var key = 'secret from the Cloudflare API';var message = 'string from step 2';
var hash = crypto.createHmac('sha256', key).update(message);
hash.digest('hex');
Ruby
require 'openssl'
key = 'secret from the Cloudflare API'message = 'string from step 2'
OpenSSL::HMAC.hexdigest('sha256', key, message)
In JavaScript (for example, to use in Cloudflare Workers):
const key = 'secret from the Cloudflare API';const message = 'string from step 2';
const getUtf8Bytes = str => new Uint8Array( [...unescape(encodeURIComponent(str))].map(c => c.charCodeAt(0)) );
const keyBytes = getUtf8Bytes(key);const messageBytes = getUtf8Bytes(message);
const cryptoKey = await crypto.subtle.importKey( 'raw', keyBytes, { name: 'HMAC', hash: 'SHA-256' }, true, ['sign']);const sig = await crypto.subtle.sign('HMAC', cryptoKey, messageBytes);
[...new Uint8Array(sig)].map(b => b.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join('');