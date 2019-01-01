Using webhooks

A tool to notify your service when videos successfully finish processing and are ready to stream.

​ Create or modify the webhook subscription

To subscribe to receive webhook notifications on your service, or modify an existing subscription, you will need a Cloudflare API token External link icon Open external link.

curl -X PUT --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN ' \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/webhook \ --data '{"notificationUrl":" $WEBHOOK_NOTIFICATION_URL "}'

The webhook notification URL must include the protocol. Only http:// or https:// is supported.

​ Example response to create or modify the webhook subscription

{ "result" : { "notificationUrl" : "http://www.your-service-webhook-handler.com" , "modified" : "2019-01-01T01:02:21.076571Z" "secret" : "85011ed3a913c6ad5f9cf6c5573cc0a7" } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

When a video on your account finishes processing, you will receive a POST request notification with information about the video.

Note the status field indicates whether the video processing finished successfully.

​ Example POST request body sent in response to successful encoding

{ "uid" : "dd5d531a12de0c724bd1275a3b2bc9c6" , "readyToStream" : true , "status" : { "state" : "ready" } , "meta" : { } , "created" : "2019-01-01T01:00:00.474936Z" , "modified" : "2019-01-01T01:02:21.076571Z" , }

​ Verify webhook authenticity

Cloudflare Stream will sign the webhook requests it sends to your notification URLs and include the signature of each requrest in the Webhook-Signature HTTP header. This allows your application to verify that the webhook requests are sent by Stream.

To verify a signature, you need to retrieve your webhook signing secret. This value is returned in the API response when you create or retrieve the webhook.

To verify the signature, get the value of the Webhook-Signature header. It will look like this:

Webhook - Signature : time = 1230811200 , sig1 = 60493 ec9388b44585a29543bcf0de62e377d4da393246a8b1c901d0e3e672404

​ Step 1: Parse the signature

Retrieve the Webhook-Signature header from the webhook request and split the string using the , character.

Split each value again using the = character

The value for time is the current UNIX time External link icon Open external link when the server sent the request. sig1 is the signature of the request body.

At this step, you should discard requests with timestamps that are too old for your application.

​ Step 2: Create signature source string

Prepare the signature source string: You should concatenate these three strings:

Value of the time field e.g. 1230811200

field e.g. Character .

Webhook request body (complete with newline characters, if applicable)

It is important for every byte in the request body to remain unaltered for successful signature verification.

​ Step 3: Create the expected signature

Compute an HMAC with the SHA256 function (HMAC-SHA256), using your webhook secret and the source string from step 2. This step will depend on what programming language your application is written in.

Cloudflare's signature will be encoded to hex.

​ Step 4: Compare the expected and the actual signatures

Compare the signature in the request header to the expected signature. Preferably, use a constant-time comparison function to compare the signatures.

If the signatures match, you can trust that the webhook was sent by Cloudflare.

Webhooks will only be sent after the processing of a video is complete, and the body will indicate whether the processing of the video succeeded or failed.

Only one webhook subscription is allowed per-account.

Using crypto/hmac External link icon Open external link:

package main import ( "crypto/hmac" "crypto/sha256" "encoding/hex" "log" ) func main ( ) { secret : = [ ] byte ( "secret from the Cloudflare API" ) message : = [ ] byte ( "string from step 2" ) hash : = hmac . New ( sha256 . New , secret ) hash . Write ( message ) hashToCheck : = hex . EncodeToString ( hash . Sum ( nil ) ) log . Println ( hashToCheck ) }

var crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) ; var key = 'secret from the Cloudflare API' ; var message = 'string from step 2' ; var hash = crypto . createHmac ( 'sha256' , key ) . update ( message ) ; hash . digest ( 'hex' ) ;

require 'openssl' key = 'secret from the Cloudflare API' message = 'string from step 2' OpenSSL : : HMAC . hexdigest ( 'sha256' , key , message )

In JavaScript (for example, to use in Cloudflare Workers):