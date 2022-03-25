Adding captions
Adding captions and subtitles to your video library.
Add or modify a caption
To create or modify a caption on a video a Cloudflare API Token is required.
The
$LANGUAGE must adhere to the BCP 47 format. For convenience, the most common
language codes are provided at the bottom of this document
.
If the language you are adding isn’t included in the table, you can find the value
through the The IANA registry, which maintains a list of language codes. To find the
value to send, search for the language. Below is an example value from IANA when
we look for the value to send for a Turkish subtitle:
%%Type: languageSubtag: trDescription: TurkishAdded: 2005-10-16Suppress-Script: Latn%%
The
Subtag code indicates a value of
tr. This is the value you should send
as the
language at the end of the PUT request shown above.
A label is generated from the provided language. The label will be visible for
user selection in the player. For example, if sent
tr, the label
Türkçe will
be created; if sent
de, the label
Deutsch will be created.
curl -X PUT \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ -F file=@/Users/mickie/Desktop/example_caption.vtt \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/$VIDEOID/captions/$LANGUAGE
Example Response to Add or Modify a Caption
{ "result": { "language": "en", "label": "English" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
List the captions associated with a video
To view captions associated with a video:
curl -H 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/$VIDEO/captions
Example response to get the captions associated with a video
{ "result": [ { "language": "en", "label": "English" }, { "language": "de", "label": "Deutsch" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Directly access captions
To directly access the captions for your video, use the following URI and add in your video’s
videoID and
languageTag.
videodelivery.net/<videoID>/caption/<languageTag>
Delete the captions
To remove a caption associated with your video:
curl -X DELETE \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/$VIDEO/captions/$LANGUAGE
If there is an entry in
errors response field, the caption has not been
deleted.
Example response to delete the caption
{ "result": "", "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Limitations
- A video must be uploaded before a caption can be attached to it. In the following
example URLs, the video’s ID is referenced as
media_id.
- Stream only supports WebVTT formatted caption files. If you have a differently formatted caption file, please use a tool to convert your file to WebVTT prior to uploading it.
- Videos may include several language captions, but each language must be unique. For example, a video may have English, French, and German captions associated with it, but it cannot have two French captions.
- Each caption file is limited to 10 MB in size. Please contact support if you need to upload a larger file.
Most common language codes
|Language Code
|Language
|zh
|Mandarin Chinese
|hi
|Hindi
|es
|Spanish
|en
|English
|ar
|Arabic
|pt
|Portuguese
|bn
|Bengali
|ru
|Russian
|ja
|Japanese
|de
|German
|pa
|Panjabi
|jv
|Javanese
|ko
|Korean
|vi
|Vietnamese
|fr
|French
|ur
|Urdu
|it
|Italian
|tr
|Turkish
|fa
|Persian
|pl
|Polish
|uk
|Ukrainian
|my
|Burmese
|th
|Thai