Watch live streams
When an input begins receiving the live stream, a new video with HLS and DASH URLs is automatically created as long as the mode property for the input is set to
automatic.
One live input can have multiple video ids associated with it. In order to get the video id representing the current live stream for a given input, make a
GET request to the
/stream endpoint:
GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account}/stream/live_inputs/{live-input-uid}/videos
The response will contain the HLS/DASH URL that can be used to play the current live video as well as any previously recorded live videos:
{ "result": [ { "uid": "55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a", "thumbnail": "https://videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0, "readyToStream": false, "status": { "state": "live-inprogress", "errorReasonCode": "", "errorReasonText": "" }, "meta": { "name": "Stream Live Test 23 Sep 21 05:44 UTC" }, "created": "2021-09-23T05:44:30.453838Z", "modified": "2021-09-23T05:44:30.453838Z", "size": 0, "preview": "https://watch.videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a", "allowedOrigins": [], "requireSignedURLs": false, "uploaded": "2021-09-23T05:44:30.453812Z", "uploadExpiry": null, "maxSizeBytes": null, "maxDurationSeconds": null, "duration": -1, "input": { "width": -1, "height": -1 }, "playback": { "hls": "https://videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a/manifest/video.m3u8", "dash": "https://videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a/manifest/video.mpd" }, "watermark": null, "liveInput": "34036a0695ab5237ce757ac53fd158a2" }, { "uid": "2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991", "thumbnail": "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0, "readyToStream": true, "status": { "state": "ready", "pctComplete": "100.000000", "errorReasonCode": "", "errorReasonText": "" }, "meta": { "name": "CFTV Staging 22 Sep 21 22:12 UTC" }, "created": "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587306Z", "modified": "2021-09-23T00:14:05.591333Z", "size": 0, "preview": "https://watch.videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991", "allowedOrigins": [], "requireSignedURLs": false, "uploaded": "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587288Z", "uploadExpiry": null, "maxSizeBytes": null, "maxDurationSeconds": null, "duration": 7272, "input": { "width": 640, "height": 360 }, "playback": { "hls": "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/manifest/video.m3u8", "dash": "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/manifest/video.mpd" }, "watermark": null, "liveInput": "34036a0695ab5237ce757ac53fd158a2" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Replaying recordings
Live streams are automatically recorded. To get a list of recorded streams for a given input id, make the same
GET request as you would to get the live video and filter for videos where the state property is set to
ready:
GET https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/accounts/{account}/stream/live_inputs/{live-input-id}/videos
This is what a response looks like:
{ "result": [... { "uid": "2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991", "thumbnail": "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg", "thumbnailTimestampPct": 0, "readyToStream": true, "status": { "state": "ready", "pctComplete": "100.000000", "errorReasonCode": "", "errorReasonText": "" }, "meta": { "name": "Stream Live Test 22 Sep 21 22:12 UTC" }, "created": "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587306Z", "modified": "2021-09-23T00:14:05.591333Z", "size": 0, "preview": "https://watch.videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991", "allowedOrigins": [], "requireSignedURLs": false, "uploaded": "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587288Z", "uploadExpiry": null, "maxSizeBytes": null, "maxDurationSeconds": null, "duration": 7272, "input": { "width": 640, "height": 360 }, "playback": { "hls": "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/manifest/video.m3u8", "dash": "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/manifest/video.mpd" }, "watermark": null, "liveInput": "34036a0695ab5237ce757ac53fd158a2" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}