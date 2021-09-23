Watch live streams

When an input begins receiving the live stream, a new video with HLS and DASH URLs is automatically created as long as the mode property for the input is set to automatic .

One live input can have multiple video ids associated with it. In order to get the video id representing the current live stream for a given input, make a GET request to the /stream endpoint:

GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account } /stream/live_inputs/ { live-input-uid } /videos

The response will contain the HLS/DASH URL that can be used to play the current live video as well as any previously recorded live videos:

{ "result" : [ { "uid" : "55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a" , "thumbnail" : "https://videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" , "thumbnailTimestampPct" : 0 , "readyToStream" : false , "status" : { "state" : "live-inprogress" , "errorReasonCode" : "" , "errorReasonText" : "" } , "meta" : { "name" : "Stream Live Test 23 Sep 21 05:44 UTC" } , "created" : "2021-09-23T05:44:30.453838Z" , "modified" : "2021-09-23T05:44:30.453838Z" , "size" : 0 , "preview" : "https://watch.videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a" , "allowedOrigins" : [ ] , "requireSignedURLs" : false , "uploaded" : "2021-09-23T05:44:30.453812Z" , "uploadExpiry" : null , "maxSizeBytes" : null , "maxDurationSeconds" : null , "duration" : -1 , "input" : { "width" : -1 , "height" : -1 } , "playback" : { "hls" : "https://videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a/manifest/video.m3u8" , "dash" : "https://videodelivery.net/55b9b5ce48c3968c6b514c458959d6a/manifest/video.mpd" } , "watermark" : null , "liveInput" : "34036a0695ab5237ce757ac53fd158a2" } , { "uid" : "2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991" , "thumbnail" : "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" , "thumbnailTimestampPct" : 0 , "readyToStream" : true , "status" : { "state" : "ready" , "pctComplete" : "100.000000" , "errorReasonCode" : "" , "errorReasonText" : "" } , "meta" : { "name" : "CFTV Staging 22 Sep 21 22:12 UTC" } , "created" : "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587306Z" , "modified" : "2021-09-23T00:14:05.591333Z" , "size" : 0 , "preview" : "https://watch.videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991" , "allowedOrigins" : [ ] , "requireSignedURLs" : false , "uploaded" : "2021-09-22T22:12:53.587288Z" , "uploadExpiry" : null , "maxSizeBytes" : null , "maxDurationSeconds" : null , "duration" : 7272 , "input" : { "width" : 640 , "height" : 360 } , "playback" : { "hls" : "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/manifest/video.m3u8" , "dash" : "https://videodelivery.net/2ba59740c897a197df70814fd5ad991/manifest/video.mpd" } , "watermark" : null , "liveInput" : "34036a0695ab5237ce757ac53fd158a2" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ Replaying recordings

Live streams are automatically recorded. To get a list of recorded streams for a given input id, make the same GET request as you would to get the live video and filter for videos where the state property is set to ready :

GET https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/accounts/ { account } /stream/live_inputs/ { live-input-id } /videos

This is what a response looks like: