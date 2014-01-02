Stream Connect (Beta)
Stream Connect allows you to retransmit your RTMPS feed to one or more outputs that support RTMP or RTMPS. To learn more about the vision and benefits, checkout the Stream Connect blog post.
Stream Connect does not output HLS/DASH at the moment. This will be supported at a later date.
Quick Start
There are four steps to start using Stream Connect
- Create a live input that you will transmit to. Upon creating an input, you will receive an RTMPS URL and stream key to use in step 3.
- Add an output to the live input
- Configure your streaming software with the RTMP endpoint and stream key from Step 1
- Start streaming! Stream Connect will automatically ingest the video and push it to the configured outputs
You can do steps 1 and 2 using the API or the Stream Connect UI
Create a live input
Create a live input to get an RTMPS URL to transmit live video to Cloudflare.
cURL example
curl -X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs \--data '{"meta": {"name":"test stream 1"}}'
Example response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "uid": "66be4bf738797e01e1fca35a7bdecdcd", "meta": { "name": "test stream 1" }, "created": "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z", "modified": "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z", "rtmps": { "url": "rtmps://live.cloudflare.com:443/live/", "streamKey": "<redacted>" } }}
Add an output
Add an Output to start retransmitting live video. You can add or remove Outputs at anytime during a broadcast to start and stop retransmitting.
cURL example
curl -X POST \--data '{"url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2","streamKey": "<redacted>"}' \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID/outputs
Example response
{ "result": { "uid": "6f8339ed45fe87daa8e7f0fe4e4ef776", "url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2", "streamKey": "<redacted>" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Start streaming
Use the URL and streamKey returned from input creation in your streaming software.
Limits
Some limits apply to the Stream Connect Beta:
- Up to 1000 live inputs per-account can be created
- Up to 50 outputs may be configured per live input
- A maximum recomended bitrate of 12000 kbps
These limits can be configured. Please reply to your beta invite email for more information.
Get details on a live input
cURL example
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID
Example response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "uid": "66be4bf738797e01e1fca35a7bdecdcd", "meta": { "name": "test stream 1" }, "created": "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z", "modified": "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z", "rtmps": { "url": "rtmps://live.cloudflare.com:443/live/", "streamKey": "<redacted>" } }}
List live inputs
cURL example
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs
Example response
{ "result": [ { "id": "01ad856eb76821fe32749626a4b39edf", "created": "2021-04-23T18:57:51.425387Z", "modified": "2021-04-23T18:57:51.425387Z", "meta": {} }, { "id": "45a52d7847c95e8cd3de797f5da77afe", "created": "2021-04-23T19:02:22.828507Z", "modified": "2021-04-23T19:02:22.828507Z", "meta": {} }, { "id": "e952c51fdcea70847e728f6145727bb6", "created": "2021-05-05T15:02:12.175868Z", "modified": "2021-05-05T15:02:12.175868Z", "meta": {} }, { "id": "66be4bf738797e01e1fca35a7bdecdcd", "created": "2021-05-05T20:46:37.056086Z", "modified": "2021-05-05T20:46:37.056086Z", "meta": {} } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
List outputs for an input
cURL example
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID/outputs
Example response
{ "result": [ { "uid": "6f8339ed45fe87daa8e7f0fe4e4ef776", "url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2", "streamKey": "<redacted>" }, { "uid": "baea4d9c515887b80289d5c33cf01145", "url": "rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2", "streamKey": "<redacted>" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Delete an output
Note that if the associated live input is already retransmitting to this output when delete is called, that output will be disconnected within 30 seconds.
cURL example
curl -X DELETE \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID/outputs/$OUTPUT_UID
Delete a live input
Note that if an input is already receiving data to retransmit, the connection will be cut within 30 seconds.
cURL example
curl -X DELETE \-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/live_inputs/$INPUT_UID