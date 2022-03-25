Fetching per-video analytics

Cloudflare measures the following metrics for every video play:

Metric Name Example Unit totalTimeViewedMs Total time viewed 1000 Time in milliseconds totalImpressions Total views 50 Impressions

You can slice and dice your analytics by the following dimensions:

Dimension Name Example videoId Video ID 40d67c87c6cd4b889a4fd57805225e85

You can also filter the data using the following operators:

Operator Name URL Encoded == Equals %3D%3D != Does not equals !%3D > Greater Than %3E < Less Than %3C >= Greater than or equal to %3E%3D <= Less than or equal to %3C%3D

Filters can be combined using OR and AND boolean logic. AND takes precedence over OR in all the expressions. The OR operator is defined using a comma (,) or OR keyword surrounded by whitespace. The AND operator is defined using a semicolon (;) or AND keyword surrounded by whitespace.

​​ Analytics request structure

curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/analytics/views?metrics = { metrics } & dimensions = { dimensions } & filters = videoId == $VIDEOID & since = 2018 -01-01T16:57:00Z & sort = { sort } & until = { to-timestamp } & limit = { limit }

metrics is one or more metrics (such as count) to compute

is one or more metrics (such as count) to compute dimensions can be used to break down the data by given attributes

can be used to break down the data by given attributes filters used to filter rows by one or more dimensions (see Filters section below)

used to filter rows by one or more dimensions (see Filters section below) sort is the sort order for the result set; sort fields must be included in METRICS or DIMENSIONS

is the sort order for the result set; sort fields must be included in METRICS or DIMENSIONS to-timestamp is that end of time interval to query, defaults to current time

is that end of time interval to query, defaults to current time from-timestamp is that start of time interval to query, defaults to TO_TS - 6 hours

is that start of time interval to query, defaults to TO_TS - 6 hours step is used to select time series resolution when using endpoint:

is used to select time series resolution when using endpoint: auto or omitted - selects time step most appropriate to time interval. Other time year quarter month week day hour

or omitted - selects time step most appropriate to time interval. Other time

​​ Example analytics query

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT /stream/analytics/views?metrics=totalImpressions,totalTimeViewedMs&dimensions=videoId&filters=videoId== $VIDEOID &since=2018-01-01T16:57:00Z" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: $EMAIL " \ -H "X-Auth-Key: $APIKEY " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

​​ Example analytics response

{ "result" : { "rows" : 1 , "data" : [ { "dimensions" : [ "" ] , "metrics" : [ 7 , 37663 ] } ] , "data_lag" : 0 , "min" : { "totalImpressions" : 7 , "totalTimeViewedMs" : 37663 } , "max" : { "totalImpressions" : 7 , "totalTimeViewedMs" : 37663 } , "totals" : { } , "query" : { "dimensions" : [ "videoId" ] , "metrics" : [ "totalImpressions" , "totalTimeViewedMs" ] , "filters" : "videoId== $VIDEOID " , "since" : "2018-10-10T13:02:00Z" , "until" : "2018-11-27T20:10:00Z" , "limit" : 10000 } } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }