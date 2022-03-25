Fetching per-video analytics
Cloudflare measures the following metrics for every video play:
|Metric
|Name
|Example
|Unit
|totalTimeViewedMs
|Total time viewed
|1000
|Time in milliseconds
|totalImpressions
|Total views
|50
|Impressions
You can slice and dice your analytics by the following dimensions:
|Dimension
|Name
|Example
|videoId
|Video ID
|40d67c87c6cd4b889a4fd57805225e85
You can also filter the data using the following operators:
|Operator
|Name
|URL Encoded
|==
|Equals
|%3D%3D
|!=
|Does not equals
|!%3D
|>
|Greater Than
|%3E
|<
|Less Than
|%3C
|>=
|Greater than or equal to
|%3E%3D
|<=
|Less than or equal to
|%3C%3D
Filters can be combined using OR and AND boolean logic. AND takes precedence over OR in all the expressions. The OR operator is defined using a comma (,) or OR keyword surrounded by whitespace. The AND operator is defined using a semicolon (;) or AND keyword surrounded by whitespace.
Analytics request structure
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/analytics/views?metrics={metrics}&dimensions={dimensions}&filters=videoId==$VIDEOID&since=2018-01-01T16:57:00Z&sort={sort}&until={to-timestamp}&limit={limit}
metricsis one or more metrics (such as count) to compute
dimensionscan be used to break down the data by given attributes
filtersused to filter rows by one or more dimensions (see Filters section below)
sortis the sort order for the result set; sort fields must be included in METRICS or DIMENSIONS
to-timestampis that end of time interval to query, defaults to current time
from-timestampis that start of time interval to query, defaults to TO_TS - 6 hours
stepis used to select time series resolution when using endpoint:
autoor omitted - selects time step most appropriate to time interval. Other time
year
quarter
month
week
day
hour
Example analytics query
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT/stream/analytics/views?metrics=totalImpressions,totalTimeViewedMs&dimensions=videoId&filters=videoId==$VIDEOID&since=2018-01-01T16:57:00Z" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: $EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: $APIKEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Example analytics response
{ "result": { "rows": 1, "data": [ { "dimensions": [ "" ], "metrics": [ 7, 37663 ] } ], "data_lag": 0, "min": { "totalImpressions": 7, "totalTimeViewedMs": 37663 }, "max": { "totalImpressions": 7, "totalTimeViewedMs": 37663 }, "totals": {}, "query": { "dimensions": [ "videoId" ], "metrics": [ "totalImpressions", "totalTimeViewedMs" ], "filters": "videoId==$VIDEOID", "since": "2018-10-10T13:02:00Z", "until": "2018-11-27T20:10:00Z", "limit": 10000 } }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
- Analytics data is found in
.data.metrics. We are reserving fields such as
minand
maxfor use in the future.
totalImpressionsis the number of views on the video
totalTimedViewMsis the amount of time viewed in milliseconds
- In this example, there are 7
totalImpressionsand 37663
totalTimeViewedMs"data": [{"dimensions": [""],"metrics": [7,37663]}],