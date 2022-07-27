Associate videos with creators

You can set the creator field with an internal user ID at the time a tokenized upload URL is requested. When the video is uploaded, the creator property is automatically set to the internal user ID which can be used for analytics data or when searching for videos by a specific creator.

For basic uploads, you will need to add the Creator ID after you upload the video.

​​ Upload from URL

Response

{ "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "allowedOrigins" : [ "example.com" ] , "created" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "duration" : 300 , "input" : { "height" : 1080 , "width" : 1920 } , "maxDurationSeconds" : 300 , "meta" : { } , "modified" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "uploadExpiry" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "playback" : { "hls" : "https://videodelivery.net/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a/manifest/video.m3u8" , "dash" : "https://videodelivery.net/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a/manifest/video.mpd" } , "preview" : "https://watch.cloudflarestream.com/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "readyToStream" : true, "requireSignedURLs" : true, "size" : 4190963 , "status" : { "state" : "ready" , "pctComplete" : "100.000000" , "errorReasonCode" : "" , "errorReasonText" : "" } , "thumbnail" : "https://videodelivery.net/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" , "thumbnailTimestampPct" : 0.529241 , "creator" : "<CREATOR_ID>" , "uid" : "ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "liveInput" : "fc0a8dc887b16759bfd9ad922230a014" , "uploaded" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "watermark" : { "uid" : "ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "size" : 29472 , "height" : 600 , "width" : 400 , "created" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "downloadedFrom" : "https://company.com/logo.png" , "name" : "Marketing Videos" , "opacity" : 0.75 , "padding" : 0.1 , "scale" : 0.1 , "position" : "center" } , "nft" : { "contract" : "0x57f1887a8bf19b14fc0d912b9b2acc9af147ea85" , "token" : 5 } } }

To update the creator property in existing videos, make a POST request to the video object endpoint with a JSON payload specifying the creator property as show in the example below.

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /stream/ $VIDEO_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ -d '{"creator":"test123"}'

​​ Direct creator upload

Response

{ "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "uploadURL" : "www.example.com/samplepath" , "uid" : "ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "creator" : "<CREATOR_ID>" , "watermark" : { "uid" : "ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "size" : 29472 , "height" : 600 , "width" : 400 , "created" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "downloadedFrom" : "https://company.com/logo.png" , "name" : "Marketing Videos" , "opacity" : 0.75 , "padding" : 0.1 , "scale" : 0.1 , "position" : "center" } } }

​​ Get videos by Creator ID

Response

{ "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : [ { "allowedOrigins" : [ "example.com" ] , "created" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "duration" : 300 , "input" : { "height" : 1080 , "width" : 1920 } , "maxDurationSeconds" : 300 , "meta" : { } , "modified" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "uploadExpiry" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "playback" : { "hls" : "https://videodelivery.net/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a/manifest/video.m3u8" , "dash" : "https://videodelivery.net/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a/manifest/video.mpd" } , "preview" : "https://watch.cloudflarestream.com/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "readyToStream" : true, "requireSignedURLs" : true, "size" : 4190963 , "status" : { "state" : "ready" , "pctComplete" : "100.000000" , "errorReasonCode" : "" , "errorReasonText" : "" } , "thumbnail" : "https://videodelivery.net/ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" , "thumbnailTimestampPct" : 0.529241 , "creator" : "some-creator-id" , "uid" : "ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "liveInput" : "fc0a8dc887b16759bfd9ad922230a014" , "uploaded" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "watermark" : { "uid" : "ea95132c15732412d22c1476fa83f27a" , "size" : 29472 , "height" : 600 , "width" : 400 , "created" : "2014-01-02T02:20:00Z" , "downloadedFrom" : "https://company.com/logo.png" , "name" : "Marketing Videos" , "opacity" : 0.75 , "padding" : 0.1 , "scale" : 0.1 , "position" : "center" } , "nft" : { "contract" : "0x57f1887a8bf19b14fc0d912b9b2acc9af147ea85" , "token" : 5 } } ] , "total" : "35586" , "range" : "1000" }

Add the Creator ID via the Upload-Creator header. For more information, refer to Using tus.

​​ Query by Creator ID with GraphQL

After you set the creator property, you can use the GraphQL API to filter by a specific creator. Refer to Fetching bulk analytics for more information about available metrics and filters.