Update and deploy rulesets
You can use the API to update basic properties of a ruleset (currently only the description) and the list of rules in the ruleset.
To update a ruleset at the account or zone level, use one of the following API endpoints:
Account-level endpoint
PUT /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
Zone-level endpoint
PUT /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
Alternatively, you can use one of the following endpoints when updating a phase entry point ruleset:
Account-level phase endpoint
PUT /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint
Zone-level phase endpoint
PUT /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint
Example - Set the rules of a ruleset
Use this API method to set the rules of a ruleset. You must include all the rules you want to associate with the ruleset in every request.
Request
curl -X PUT \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" }, "expression": "true" } ]}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.", "kind": "zone", "version": "4", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "version": "2", "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" }, "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Example - Deploy a ruleset
To deploy a ruleset, create a rule with
"action": "execute" that executes the ruleset, and add the ruleset ID to the
action_parameters field in the
id parameter.
The following example deploys a Managed Ruleset to the zone-level
http_request_firewall_managed phase of a zone (
{zone-id}).
Request
curl -X PUT \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" }, "expression": "true", "description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point" } ]}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{phase-ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "4", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id-1}", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}", "version": "latest" }, "expression": "true", "description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point", "last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z", "ref": "{rule-ref-1}", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
For more information on deploying rulesets, check Deploy rulesets.
Example - Update ruleset description
You can use this API method to update the description of an existing ruleset or phase entry point.
Request
curl -X PUT \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \-d '{ "description": "My updated phase entry point"}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone entry point", "description": "My updated phase entry point", "kind": "zone", "version": "4", "rules": [ // (...) ], "last_updated": "2021-03-30T10:49:11.006109Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
The response includes the complete ruleset definition, including all the rules.