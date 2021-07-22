Delete a rule in a ruleset
Deletes a single rule in a ruleset.
Use one of the following API endpoints:
Account-level endpoint
DELETE /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id}
Zone-level endpoint
DELETE /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id}
If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a
200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.
Example
The following example deletes rule
{rule-id-1} belonging to ruleset
{ruleset-id}.
Request
curl -X DELETE \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id-1}"
The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My first custom ruleset", "kind": "custom", "version": "12", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id-2}", "version": "2", "action": "js_challenge", "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0", "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation", "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z", "ref": "{rule-ref-2}", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}