Create ruleset
Creates a ruleset of a given kind in the specified phase. Allows you to create phase entry point rulesets.
Use one of the following endpoints when creating a ruleset:
Account-level endpoint
POST accounts/{account-id}/rulesets
Zone-level endpoint
POST zones/{zone-id}/rulesets
The following parameters are required:
|Name
|Description
|Value
|Notes
name
|A human-readable name for the ruleset.
|String
|The name is immutable. You cannot change it over the lifetime of the ruleset.
description
|Optional description for the ruleset.
|String
|You can change the description over the lifetime of the ruleset.
kind
|The kind of ruleset the JSON object represents.
|String
Allowed values:
phase
|The name of the phase where the ruleset will be created.
|String
|Check the specific Cloudflare product documentation for more information on the phases where you can create rulesets for that product.
Use the
rules parameter to supply a list of rules for the ruleset. For an object definition, refer to Rulesets API: JSON Object.
Example - Create a custom ruleset
This example creates a custom ruleset in the
http_request_firewall_custom phase containing a single rule.
Request
curl -X POST \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \-d '{ "name": "Example custom ruleset", "kind": "custom", "description": "Example ruleset description", "rules": [ { "action": "log", "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"" } ], "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Example custom ruleset", "description": "Example ruleset description", "kind": "custom", "version": "1", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "version": "1", "action": "log", "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Example - Create a zone-level phase entry point ruleset
This example creates a zone-level phase entry point ruleset at the
http_request_firewall_managed phase with a single rule that executes a Managed Ruleset.
Request
curl -X POST \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets" \-d '{ "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "kind": "zone", "description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" } } ], "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "{ruleset-id}", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.", "kind": "zone", "version": "1", "rules": [ { "id": "{rule-id}", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" }, "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}