Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block
Follow the steps below to create a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset and defines an override for rules with a specific tag.
- Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
- Configure a tag override that sets a specified action for all rules with a given tag.
The example below uses the Update ruleset operation to perform the two steps in a single
PUT request.
- Add a rule to the ruleset of the
http_request_firewall_managedphase that applies the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset.
- Override rules with the
wordpresstag to set the action to
block. All other rules use the default action provided by the ruleset issuer.
Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the zone level
curl -X PUT \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}", "overrides": { "categories": [ { "category": "wordpress", "action": "block" } ] } } } ]}'
Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the account level
curl -X PUT \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", "action_parameters": { "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}", "overrides": { "categories": [ { "category": "wordpress", "action": "block" } ] } } } ]}'