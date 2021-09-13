Skip to content
Ruleset Engine
Ruleset Engine
Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block

Follow the steps below to create a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset and defines an override for rules with a specific tag.

  1. Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
  2. Configure a tag override that sets a specified action for all rules with a given tag.

The example below uses the Update ruleset operation to perform the two steps in a single PUT request.

  • Add a rule to the ruleset of the http_request_firewall_managed phase that applies the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset.
  • Override rules with the wordpress tag to set the action to block. All other rules use the default action provided by the ruleset issuer.
Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the zone level
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "execute",
      "expression": "true",
      "action_parameters": {
        "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
        "overrides": {
          "categories": [
            {
              "category": "wordpress",
              "action": "block"
            }
          ]
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}'
Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the account level
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "execute",
      "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"",
      "action_parameters": {
        "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
        "overrides": {
          "categories": [
            {
              "category": "wordpress",
              "action": "block"
            }
          ]
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}'