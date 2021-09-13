Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block

Follow the steps below to create a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset and defines an override for rules with a specific tag.

Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset. Configure a tag override that sets a specified action for all rules with a given tag.

The example below uses the Update ruleset operation to perform the two steps in a single PUT request.

Add a rule to the ruleset of the http_request_firewall_managed phase that applies the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset .

phase that applies the . Override rules with the wordpress tag to set the action to block . All other rules use the default action provided by the ruleset issuer.

Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the zone level curl -X PUT \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "execute" , "expression" : "true" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" , "overrides" : { "categories" : [ { "category" : "wordpress" , "action" : "block" } ] } } } ] } '