Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Hyperdrive
  3. Reference
  4. Metrics

Metrics

You can view the metrics for a Hyperdrive on your account via the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Workers > Hyperdrive > your Hyperdrive config under the Metrics tab.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard charts are all pulled from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically.

The Hyperdrive metrics are available in the hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups node under viewer > accounts. Refer to Explore the GraphQL schema to learn how to navigate a GraphQL schema and discover which data are available.

To learn more about the GraphQL Analytics API, refer to GraphQL Analytics API.

​​ Write GraphQL queries

Examples of how to explore your Hyperdrive metrics.

​​ Get the number of queries handled via your Hyperdrive config by cache status

query HyperdriveQueries($accountTag: string!, $configId: string!, $datetimeStart: Time!, $datetimeEnd: Time!) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
      hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          configId: $configId
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          cacheStatus
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

​​ Get the average query and connection latency for queries handled via your Hyperdrive config within a range of time, excluding queries that failed due to an error

query AverageHyperdriveLatencies($accountTag: string!, $configId: string!, $datetimeStart: Time!, $datetimeEnd: Time!) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
      hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          configId: $configId
          eventStatus: "complete"
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        avg {
          connectionLatency
          queryLatency
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

​​ Get the total amount of query and result bytes flowing through your Hyperdrive config

query HyperdriveQueryAndResultBytesForSuccessfulQueries($accountTag: string!, $configId: string!, $datetimeStart: Date!, $datetimeEnd: Date!) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
      hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          configId: $configId
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        sum {
          queryBytes
          resultBytes
        }
      }
    }
  }

}