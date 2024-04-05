Metrics

You can view the metrics for a Hyperdrive on your account via the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Workers > Hyperdrive > your Hyperdrive config under the Metrics tab.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard charts are all pulled from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically.

The Hyperdrive metrics are available in the hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups node under viewer > accounts . Refer to Explore the GraphQL schema to learn how to navigate a GraphQL schema and discover which data are available.

To learn more about the GraphQL Analytics API, refer to GraphQL Analytics API.

​​ Write GraphQL queries

Examples of how to explore your Hyperdrive metrics.

​​ Get the number of queries handled via your Hyperdrive config by cache status

query HyperdriveQueries ( $accountTag : string ! , $configId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { configId : $configId datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { cacheStatus } } } } }

​​ Get the average query and connection latency for queries handled via your Hyperdrive config within a range of time, excluding queries that failed due to an error

query AverageHyperdriveLatencies ( $accountTag : string ! , $configId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { configId : $configId eventStatus : " complete " datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { avg { connectionLatency queryLatency } } } } }

​​ Get the total amount of query and result bytes flowing through your Hyperdrive config