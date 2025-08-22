Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2025-08-22
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100850
|Command Injection - Generic 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100851
|Remote Code Execution - Java Deserialization
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100852
|Command Injection - Generic 3
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100853
|Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100854
|XSS - Generic JavaScript
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100855
|Command Injection - Generic 4
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100856
|PHP Object Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100857
|Generic - Parameter Fuzzing
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100858
|Code Injection - Generic 4
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100859
|SQLi - UNION - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100860
|Command Injection - Generic 5
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100861
|Command Execution - Generic
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100862
|GraphQL Injection - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100863
|Command Injection - Generic 6
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100864
|Code Injection - Generic 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100865
|PHP Object Injection - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100866
|SQLi - LIKE 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100867
|SQLi - DROP - 2
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100868
|Code Injection - Generic 3
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100869
|Command Injection - Generic 7
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100870
|Command Injection - Generic 8
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100871
|SQLi - LIKE 3
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection