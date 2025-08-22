WAF Release - 2025-08-22

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5fcca5c8 100850 Command Injection - Generic 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...744305c4 100851 Remote Code Execution - Java Deserialization N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2b083459 100852 Command Injection - Generic 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...efb7e5b9 100853 Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...78513ad7 100854 XSS - Generic JavaScript N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e9a5daac 100855 Command Injection - Generic 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...480f6093 100856 PHP Object Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d4ae0a33 100857 Generic - Parameter Fuzzing N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1121ee45 100858 Code Injection - Generic 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...20de01e3 100859 SQLi - UNION - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c0177e21 100860 Command Injection - Generic 5 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...85f4d7b3 100861 Command Execution - Generic N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3fa8ee7f 100862 GraphQL Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c7a41d4b 100863 Command Injection - Generic 6 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...65e3c165 100864 Code Injection - Generic 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...161aafdc 100865 PHP Object Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1cc3c3f8 100866 SQLi - LIKE 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...48ac2221 100867 SQLi - DROP - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1f4eec13 100868 Code Injection - Generic 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2755f99e 100869 Command Injection - Generic 7 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...413592e2 100870 Command Injection - Generic 8 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection