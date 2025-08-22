 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

WAF Release - 2025-08-22

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100850Command Injection - Generic 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100851Remote Code Execution - Java DeserializationN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100852Command Injection - Generic 3N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100853Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass BetaN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100854XSS - Generic JavaScriptN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100855Command Injection - Generic 4N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100856PHP Object InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100857Generic - Parameter FuzzingN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100858Code Injection - Generic 4N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100859SQLi - UNION - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100860Command Injection - Generic 5N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100861Command Execution - GenericN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100862GraphQL Injection - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100863Command Injection - Generic 6N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100864Code Injection - Generic 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100865PHP Object Injection - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100866SQLi - LIKE 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100867SQLi - DROP - 2N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100868Code Injection - Generic 3N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100869Command Injection - Generic 7N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100870Command Injection - Generic 8N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100871SQLi - LIKE 3N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection