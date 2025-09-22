 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2025-09-22

WAF

This week emphasizes two critical vendor-specific vulnerabilities: a full elevation-of-privilege in Microsoft Azure Networking (CVE-2025-54914) and a server-side template injection (SSTI) leading to remote code execution (RCE) in Skyvern (CVE-2025-49619). These are complemented by enhancements in generic detections (SQLi, SSRF) to improve baseline coverage.

Key Findings

  • Azure (CVE-2025-54914): Vulnerability in Azure Networking allowing elevation of privileges.

  • Skyvern (CVE-2025-49619): Skyvern ≤ 0.1.85 has a server-side template injection (SSTI) vulnerability in its Prompt field (workflow blocks) via Jinja2. Authenticated users with low privileges can get remote code execution (blind).

  • Generic SQLi / SSRF improvements: Expanded rule coverage to detect obfuscated SQL injection patterns and SSRF across host, local, and cloud contexts.

Impact

These vulnerabilities allow attackers to escalate privileges or execute code under conditions where previously they could not:

  • Azure CVE-2025-54914 enables an attacker from the network with no credentials to gain high-level access within Azure Networking; could lead to full compromise of networking components.

  • Skyvern CVE-2025-49619 allows authenticated users with minimal privilege to exploit SSTI for remote code execution, undermining isolation of workflow components.

  • The improvements for SQLi and SSRF reduce risk from common injection and request-based attacks.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100146SSRF - Host - 2LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100146BSSRF - Local - 2LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100146CSSRF - Cloud - 2LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100714Azure - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-54914LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100758Skyvern - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49619LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100773Next.js - SSRFLogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100774Adobe Commerce - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54236LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100800_BETASQLi - Obfuscated Boolean - BetaLogBlockThis rule has been merged into the original rule (ID: )