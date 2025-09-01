WAF Release - 2025-09-01

This week's update

This week, a critical vulnerability was disclosed in Fortinet FortiWeb (versions 7.6.3 and below, versions 7.4.7 and below, versions 7.2.10 and below, and versions 7.0.10 and below), linked to improper parameter handling that could allow unauthorized access.

Key Findings

Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-52970): A vulnerability may allow an unauthenticated remote attacker with access to non-public information to log in as any existing user on the device via a specially crafted request.

Impact

Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated attacker to impersonate any existing user on the device, potentially enabling them to modify system settings or exfiltrate sensitive information, posing a serious security risk. Upgrading to the latest vendor-released version is strongly recommended.