Static resource protection
Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare’s bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots.
Super Bot Fight Mode
To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
- For Static resource protection, select On.
Bot Management for EnterpriseStatic resources are protected by default when you create firewall rules using
cf.bot_management.score. To exclude static resources, include
not (cf.botManagement.staticResource) as part of your firewall rule.
Which files are protected?
Cloudflare defines static resources as files with the following extensions:
|css|jar|js|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico|png|bmp|pict|csv|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|pdf|ps|pls|ppt|txt|ico|pptx|tif|tiff|ttf|otf|woff|woff2|webp|svg|svgz|eot|eps|ejs|swf|torrent|midi|mid|