Static resource protection

Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare’s bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots. Warning If you enable static resource protection, you may block good bots — like mail clients — that routinely fetch static resources. Make sure you understand your existing infrastructure before enabling this feature.

​​ Super Bot Fight Mode

To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:

Go to Security > Bots. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode. For Static resource protection, select On.

​​ Bot Management for Enterprise

cf.bot_management.score

not (cf.botManagement.staticResource)

​​ Which files are protected?