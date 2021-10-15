Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Bots on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Static resource protection

Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare's bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots.

Super Bot Fight Mode

To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:

  1. Go to Firewall > Bots.
  2. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
  3. For Static resource protection, select On.

Bot Management for Enterprise

Static resources are protected by default when you create Firewall Rules using cf.bot_management.score. To exclude static resources, include not (cf.botManagement.staticResource) as part of your Firewall Rule.

Which files are protected?

Cloudflare defines static resources as files with the following extensions: |css|jar|js|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico|png|bmp|pict|csv|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|pdf|ps|pls|ppt|txt|ico|pptx|tif|tiff|ttf|otf|woff|woff2|webp|svg|svgz|eot|eps|ejs|swf|torrent|midi|mid|