Cloudflare bot plans

​ Pro features

Plan name Super Bot Fight Mode Availability All Pro customers Enablement Toggle in Firewall > Bots Type of bots detected Simple bots and headless browsers Actions Customer chooses whether to allow, block, or challenge Analytics Limited analytics available in a Bot Report Additional control Applied to all traffic across a domain

​ Bot detection engines

The Heuristics engine processes all requests. Cloudflare conducts a number of heuristic checks to identify automated traffic, and requests are matched against a growing database of malicious fingerprints.

​ JavaScript detections

The JavaScript Detections (JSD) engine identifies headless browsers and other malicious fingerprints. This engine performs a lightweight, invisible JavaScript injection on the client side of any request while honoring our strict privacy standards External link icon Open external link. We do not collect any personally identifiable information during the process. The JSD engine either blocks, challenges, or passes requests to other engines.

JSD is completely optional. To adjust your settings, configure Super Bot Fight Mode from Firewall > Bots.

​ Notes on detection

Cloudflare uses the __cf_bm cookie to identify bots. For more details, see Understanding Cloudflare Cookies External link icon Open external link.

Bot Fight Mode and Super Bot Fight Mode use the same underlying technology that powers our Bot Management External link icon Open external link product. Specifically, these products:

Protect entire domains without endpoint restrictions

Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via Firewall Rules

Although these products are designed to fight malicious actors on the Internet, they may challenge API or mobile app traffic. For more granular control, upgrade to Bot Management for Enterprise.

