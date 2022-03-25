Bot Management for Enterprise Analytics

Enterprise customers with Bot Management can use Bot Analytics to dynamically examine bot traffic.

To use Bot Analytics, open the Cloudflare dashboard and select Security > Bots.

For a full tour of Bot Analytics, see our blog post External link icon Open external link . At a high level, the tool includes:

Requests by bot score : View your total domain traffic and segment it vertically by traffic type. Keep an eye on automated and likely automated traffic.

: View your total domain traffic and segment it vertically by traffic type. Keep an eye on automated and likely automated traffic. Bot score distribution : View the number of requests assigned a bot score 1 through 99.

: View the number of requests assigned a bot score 1 through 99. Bot score source : Identify the most common detection engines used to score your traffic. Hover over a tooltip to learn more about each engine.

: Identify the most common detection engines used to score your traffic. Hover over a tooltip to learn more about each engine. Top requests by attribute: View more detailed information on specific IP addresses and other characteristics.

Bot Analytics shows up to one week of data at a time and can display data up to 30 days old. Bot Analytics displays data in real time in most cases.

​​ Common uses

Bot Management customers can use Bot Analytics to:

Understand traffic during your onboarding phase

Tune firewall rules to be effective but not overly aggressive

Study recent attacks to find trends and detailed information

Learn more about Cloudflare’s detection engines with real data

Data from Bot Analytics is also available via the GraphQL API. You can access bot scores, bot sources, Bot Tags , and bot decisions (automated, likely automated, etc.).

Read the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for more information about GraphQL and basic querying.