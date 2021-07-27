Cloudflare bot plans

​ Business features

Plan name Super Bot Fight Mode Availability All Business customers and Enterprise customers without Bot Management* Enablement Toggle in Firewall > Bots Type of bots detected Simple bots, headless browsers, and many sophisticated bots Actions Customer chooses whether to allow, block, or challenge Analytics Dedicated Bot Analytics tool, available in the Firewall Additional control Applied to all traffic across a domain

*When users purchase Bot Management for Enterprise, Cloudflare automatically replaces and disables other bot products to prevent overlap.

​ Bot detection engines

The Heuristics engine processes all requests. Cloudflare conducts a number of heuristic checks to identify automated traffic, and requests are matched against a growing database of malicious fingerprints.

​ Machine learning

The Machine Learning (ML) engine accounts for the majority of all detections, human and bot. This approach leverages our global network, which proxies billions of requests daily, to identify both automated and human traffic. We constantly train the ML engine to become more accurate and adapt to new threats. Most importantly, this engine learns from traffic across all Cloudflare domains and uses these insights to score traffic while honoring our strict privacy standards External link icon Open external link.

The ML engine identifies likely automated traffic.

​ JavaScript detections

The JavaScript Detections (JSD) engine identifies headless browsers and other malicious fingerprints. This engine performs a lightweight, invisible JavaScript injection on the client side of any request while honoring our strict privacy standards External link icon Open external link. We do not collect any personally identifiable information during the process. The JSD engine either blocks, challenges, or passes requests to other engines.

JSD is completely optional. To adjust your settings, configure Super Bot Fight Mode from Firewall > Bots.

​ Notes on detection

Cloudflare uses the __cf_bm cookie to identify bots. For more details, see Understanding Cloudflare Cookies External link icon Open external link.

Bot Fight Mode and Super Bot Fight Mode use the same underlying technology that powers our Bot Management External link icon Open external link product. Specifically, these products:

Protect entire domains without endpoint restrictions

Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via Firewall Rules

Although these products are designed to fight malicious actors on the Internet, they may challenge API or mobile app traffic. For more granular control, upgrade to Bot Management for Enterprise.

