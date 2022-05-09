Workers KV
The Wrangler
kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV.
KV operations are scoped to your account, so in order to use any of these commands, you must:
- Configure an
account_idin your project’s
wrangler.tomlfile or set the
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_IDenvironment variable.
- Run all
wrangler kv:<command>operations in your terminal from the project’s root directory.
Get started
To use Workers KV with your Worker, the first thing you must do is create a KV namespace. This is done with the
kv:namespace subcommand.
The
kv:namespace subcommand takes as a new binding name as its argument. A Workers KV namespace will be created using a concatenation of your Worker’s name (from your
wrangler.toml file) and the binding name you provide:
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV"🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV"✨ Success!Add the following to your configuration file:kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }]
Successful operations will print a new configuration block that should be copied into your
wrangler.toml file. Add the output to the existing
kv_namespaces configuration if already present. You can now access the binding from within a Worker:
let value = await MY_KV.get("my-key");
To write a value to your KV namespace using Wrangler, run the
wrangler kv:key put subcommand.
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value"✨ Success
Instead of
--binding, you may use
--namespace-id to specify which KV namespace should receive the operation:
$ wrangler kv:key put --namespace-id=e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8 "key" "value"✨ Success
Additionally, KV namespaces can be used with environments. This is useful for when you have code that refers to a KV binding like
MY_KV, and you want to be able to have these bindings point to different namespaces (like one for staging and one for production).
A
wrangler.toml file with two environments:
[env.staging]
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }
]
[env.production]
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "a825455ce00f4f7282403da85269f8ea" }
]
To insert a value into a specific KV namespace, use:
$ wrangler kv:key put --env=staging --binding=MY_MV "key" "value"✨ Success
Since
--namespace-id is always unique (unlike binding names), you do not need to specify an
--env argument.
Concepts
Most
kv commands require you to specify a namespace. A namespace can be specified in two ways:
With a
--binding:$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my key"
- This can be combined with
--previewflag to interact with a preview namespace instead of a production namespace.
- This can be combined with
With a
--namespace-id:$ wrangler kv:key get --namespace-id=06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db "my key"
Most
kv subcommands also allow you to specify an environment with the optional
--env flag. This allows you to publish Workers running the same code but with different namespaces. For example, you could use separate staging and production namespaces for KV data in your
wrangler.toml file:
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "<account id here>"
route = "staging.example.com/*"
workers_dev = false
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db" }
]
[env.production]
route = "example.com/*"
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "07bc1f3d1f2a4fd8a45a7e026e2681c6" }
]
With the
wrangler.toml file above, you can specify
--env production when you want to perform a KV action on the namespace
MY_KV under
env.production. For example, with the
wrangler.toml file above, you can get a value out of a production KV instance with:
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding "MY_KV" --env=production "my key"
To learn more about environments, refer to Environments .
Refer to the
kv command documentation and
wrangler.toml configuration documentation for more details.