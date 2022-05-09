​​ Workers KV

The Wrangler kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV External link icon Open external link .

KV operations are scoped to your account, so in order to use any of these commands, you must:

Configure an account_id in your project’s wrangler.toml file or set the CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID environment variable.

in your project’s file or set the environment variable. Run all wrangler kv:<command> operations in your terminal from the project’s root directory.

​​ Get started

To use Workers KV with your Worker, the first thing you must do is create a KV namespace. This is done with the kv:namespace subcommand.

The kv:namespace subcommand takes as a new binding name as its argument. A Workers KV namespace will be created using a concatenation of your Worker’s name (from your wrangler.toml file) and the binding name you provide:

$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ]

Successful operations will print a new configuration block that should be copied into your wrangler.toml file. Add the output to the existing kv_namespaces configuration if already present. You can now access the binding from within a Worker:

let value = await MY_KV . get ( "my-key" ) ;

To write a value to your KV namespace using Wrangler, run the wrangler kv:key put subcommand.

$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value" ✨ Success

Instead of --binding , you may use --namespace-id to specify which KV namespace should receive the operation:

$ wrangler kv:key put --namespace-id=e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8 "key" "value" ✨ Success

Additionally, KV namespaces can be used with environments. This is useful for when you have code that refers to a KV binding like MY_KV , and you want to be able to have these bindings point to different namespaces (like one for staging and one for production).

A wrangler.toml file with two environments:

[ env.staging ] kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ] [ env.production ] kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "a825455ce00f4f7282403da85269f8ea" } ]

To insert a value into a specific KV namespace, use:

$ wrangler kv:key put --env=staging --binding=MY_MV "key" "value" ✨ Success

Since --namespace-id is always unique (unlike binding names), you do not need to specify an --env argument.

Most kv commands require you to specify a namespace. A namespace can be specified in two ways:

With a --binding : $ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my key" This can be combined with --preview flag to interact with a preview namespace instead of a production namespace. With a --namespace-id : $ wrangler kv:key get --namespace-id=06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db "my key"

Most kv subcommands also allow you to specify an environment with the optional --env flag. This allows you to publish Workers running the same code but with different namespaces. For example, you could use separate staging and production namespaces for KV data in your wrangler.toml file:

type = "webpack" name = "my-worker" account_id = "<account id here>" route = "staging.example.com/*" workers_dev = false kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db" } ] [ env.production ] route = "example.com/*" kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "07bc1f3d1f2a4fd8a45a7e026e2681c6" } ]

With the wrangler.toml file above, you can specify --env production when you want to perform a KV action on the namespace MY_KV under env.production . For example, with the wrangler.toml file above, you can get a value out of a production KV instance with:

$ wrangler kv:key get --binding "MY_KV" --env=production "my key"

To learn more about environments, refer to Environments .