What will Cloudflare compress?

In addition to Cloudflare’s CDN External link icon Open external link caching static content External link icon Open external link and auto-minification External link icon Open external link of CSS, JS & HTML to speed up your site, Cloudflare also provides gzip and brotli compression to help site owners.

Cloudflare will return gzip or brotli encoded responses to compatible clients / browsers for the following content-types:

text/html text/richtext text/plain text/css text/x-script text/x-component text/x-java-source text/x-markdown application/javascript application/x-javascript text/javascript text/js image/x-icon image/vnd.microsoft.icon application/x-perl application/x-httpd-cgi text/xml application/xml application/xml+rss application/vnd.api+json application/x-protobuf application/json multipart/bag multipart/mixed application/xhtml+xml font/ttf font/otf font/x-woff image/svg+xml application/vnd.ms-fontobject application/ttf application/x-ttf application/otf application/x-otf application/truetype application/opentype application/x-opentype application/font-woff application/eot application/font application/font-sfnt application/wasm application/javascript-binast application/manifest+json application/ld+json application/graphql+json application/geo+json

If you do not want a particular response from your origin to be encoded, you can disable this by setting cache-control: no-transform at your origin web server.

​​ Does Cloudflare compress resources?

Yes, Cloudflare applies gzip and brotli compression to some types of content. We also gzip items based on the browser’s UserAgent to help speed up page loading time.

If you’re already using gzip we will honor your gzip settings as long as you’re passing the details in a header from your web server for the files.

Cloudflare only supports the content types gzip towards your origin server and can also only deliver content either gzip compressed, brotli compressed, or not compressed.

Cloudflare’s reverse proxy is also able to convert between compressed formats and uncompressed formats, meaning that it can pull content from a customer’s origin server via gzip and serve it to clients uncompressed (or vice versa). This is done independently of caching.

​​ Enable Brotli compression

By default, Brotli is enabled for domain on Free and Pro plans and disabled for domains on Business and Enterprise plans.