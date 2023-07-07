Aggregated Internet Measurement

Aggregated Internet Measurement (AIM) helps you understand your Internet quality to identify scenarios that your Internet connection is good or bad for. Typically, an Internet speed test provides you with upload and download speeds, which may not always provide a holistic view of your Internet quality.

AIM uses a scoring rubric that assigns point values based on speed tests to help you understand how your Internet quality will perform for streaming, gaming, and webchat/real-time communication (RTC).

​​ Scoring Rubric

AIM analyzes the following metrics to generate your score:

Latency

Packet Loss

Download

Upload

Loaded Latency

Jitter

After the test is run and a point value is assigned to each metric, the points are translated to a network score for streaming, gaming, and webchat/RTC. These scores will indicate how good your Internet is in each of these scenarios.

The possible network scores are:

Bad

Poor

Average

Good

Great

​​ Improve your network score

You have a few options to help improve network scores.