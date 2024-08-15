If your site is still using deprecated features for Auto Minify, disable Auto Minify via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Dashboard

To disable Auto Minify via the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log into the Cloudflare Dashboard. Go to Speed > Optimization. Go to Content Optimization. For Auto Minify, deselect all options.

API

Before you begin

You will need:

An API token with the following permissions: Zone - Zone Settings - Edit Zone - Zone Settings - Read



(Optional) Check zone status

To check your zone’s Auto Minify status, send a GET request to the /zones/<ZONE_ID>/settings/minify endpoint.

cURL example curl 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/settings/minify' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <CF_API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json"

You will get the following response. If any of the values in the highlighted line are "on" , then you need to disable them.

Example response { " result " : { " id " : "minify" , " value " : { " css " : "off" , " html " : "off" , " js " : "off" }, " modified_on " : null , " editable " : true }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Disable with the API

To disable Auto Minify for your zone, send a PATCH request to the /zones/<ZONE_ID>/settings/minify endpoint.

cURL example curl -X PATCH 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/settings/minify' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <CF_API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"value":{"css":"off","html":"off","js":"off"}}'

If successful, you will get something similar to this response. The value for success should be true .