Disable Auto Minify
If your site is still using deprecated features for Auto Minify, disable Auto Minify via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
To disable Auto Minify via the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare Dashboard.
- Go to Speed > Optimization.
- Go to Content Optimization.
- For Auto Minify, deselect all options.
You will need:
- An API token with the following permissions:
Zone - Zone Settings - Edit
Zone - Zone Settings - Read
-
To check your zone’s Auto Minify status, send a
GET request to the
/zones/<ZONE_ID>/settings/minify endpoint.
You will get the following response. If any of the values in the highlighted line are
"on", then you need to disable them.
To disable Auto Minify for your zone, send a
PATCH request to the
/zones/<ZONE_ID>/settings/minify endpoint.
If successful, you will get something similar to this response. The value for
success should be
true.