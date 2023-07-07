Ignore JavaScripts in Rocket Loader
You can have Rocket Loader ignore individual scripts by adding the
data-cfasync="false" attribute to the relevant script tag:
<script data-cfasync="false" src="/javascript.js"></script>
Rocket Loader will still optimize the loading of all other scripts on the page.
Limitations
- Adding this attribute within JavaScript will not work if you wish to exclude the script from Rocket Loader.
- If the script you want Rocket Loader to ignore has dependency on other JavaScript(s) on the page, those dependencies must also have the
data-cfasync="false"attribute.
- The
data-cfasyncattribute must be added before the
srcattribute.
- Rocket Loader will recognize the tag when either single or double quotes are placed around the attribute value.