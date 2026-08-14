With Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization, Cloudflare delivers resources in the optimal order for the fastest experience across all browsers. It also supports control of content delivery when used in conjunction with Workers.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The speed of loading web content, from the user’s perspective, is dependent on the order in which the resources load. With HTTP/2, by default, Cloudflare will follow the order requested by the browser. This ordering varies from browser to browser, causing a significant difference in performance.
With Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization, Cloudflare overrides the default browser behavior to optimize the order of resource delivery, independent of the browser. The greatest improvements will be experienced by visitors using Safari and Edge browsers.
For more details, refer to the introductory blog post ↗.
To enable Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Speed > Settings.
- Go to Protocol Optimization.
- For Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization, switch the toggle to On.
To enable Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization using the Cloudflare API, send a
PATCH request with
h2_prioritization as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to
"on".