Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization

With Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization, Cloudflare delivers resources in the optimal order for the fastest experience across all browsers. It also supports control of content delivery when used in conjunction with Workers.

​​ How it works

The speed of loading web content, from the user’s perspective, is dependent on the order in which the resources load. With HTTP/2, by default, Cloudflare will follow the order requested by the browser. This ordering varies from browser to browser, causing a significant difference in performance.

With Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization, Cloudflare overrides the default browser behavior to optimize the order of resource delivery, independent of the browser. The greatest improvements will be experienced by visitors using Safari and Edge browsers.

For more details, refer to the introductory blog post External link icon Open external link .