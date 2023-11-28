HTTP/2

HTTP/2 uses the TCP transport protocol and TLS to secure communications and improves page load times. For more background on HTTP/2, visit the Learning Center External link icon Open external link .

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Can customize No Yes Yes Yes

HTTP/2 is enabled by default for all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).

Domains on Free plans cannot disable Cloudflare’s HTTP/2 setting.