HTTP/2

HTTP/2 uses the TCP transport protocol and TLS to secure communications and improves page load times.

​​ Availability

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

Availability

YesYesYesYes

Can customize

NoYesYesYes

​​ Enable HTTP/2

HTTP/2 is enabled by default for all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).

​​ Disable HTTP/2

Domains on Free plans cannot disable Cloudflare’s HTTP/2 setting.

To disable HTTP/2 in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and zone.
  3. Go to Speed > Optimization.
  4. Go to Protocol Optimization.
  5. For HTTP/2, switch the toggle to Off.

To disable HTTP/2 with the API, send a PATCH request with the value parameter set to "off".