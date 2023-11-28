HTTP/2
HTTP/2 uses the TCP transport protocol and TLS to secure communications and improves page load times.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Can customize
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Enable HTTP/2
HTTP/2 is enabled by default for all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).
Disable HTTP/2
Domains on Free plans cannot disable Cloudflare’s HTTP/2 setting.
To disable HTTP/2 in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Speed > Optimization.
- Go to Protocol Optimization.
- For HTTP/2, switch the toggle to Off.
To disable HTTP/2 with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to
"off".