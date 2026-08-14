HTTP/2

Overview Availability Enable HTTP/2 Disable HTTP/2 ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR Malformed HTTP response headers Compression issues

HTTP/2 uses the TCP transport protocol and TLS to secure communications and improves page load times.

Note For more background on HTTP/2, visit the Learning Center ↗.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Can customize No Yes Yes Yes

Enable HTTP/2

HTTP/2 is enabled by default for all plans (though it does require an SSL certificate at Cloudflare’s edge network).

Disable HTTP/2

Domains on Free plans cannot disable Cloudflare's HTTP/2 setting.

To disable HTTP/2 in the dashboard: Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select your account and zone. Go to Speed > Settings. Go to Protocol Optimization. For HTTP/2, switch the toggle to Off. To disable HTTP/2 with the API, send a PATCH request with http2 as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to "off" .

Requests proxied by Cloudflare may result in an error for visitors with the error code ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR visible in the Developer Tools Console. These errors are usually due to an issue on the origin web server configuration, but might only materialize when requests are proxied by Cloudflare depending on the client browser's behavior. Some possible causes are:

Malformed HTTP response headers

The origin web server may be sending improperly formatted HTTP response headers.

Resolution

Make a request directly to your origin web server and inspect its HTTP response headers for anomalies. Make sure that the field values respect the following requirements:

Compression issues

Examples of compression issues include the origin web server serving gzip encoded compressed content but failing to update the Content-Length header, or the origin web server serving broken gzip compressed content.

Resolution

You can try to disable compression at your origin web server and rely on Cloudflare to compress content.

You can also review your origin server's compression settings to make sure the compression is working as expected.