0-RTT Connection Resumption

Zero round trip time resumption (0-RTT) improves performance for clients who have previously connected to your website.

This feature particularly benefits end users who visit your application regularly or who use mobile networks.

For more details on what 0-RTT is, how it works, and potential limitations, refer to our blog

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

​​ Enable 0-RTT Connection Resumption

By default, 0-RTT Connection Resumption is not enabled on your Cloudflare application.