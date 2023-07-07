Cloudflare Docs
Speed
Speed
Zero round trip time resumption (0-RTT) improves performance for clients who have previously connected to your website.

This feature particularly benefits end users who visit your application regularly or who use mobile networks.

For more details on what 0-RTT is, how it works, and potential limitations, refer to our blog.

​​ Availability

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

Availability

YesYesYesYes

​​ Enable 0-RTT Connection Resumption

By default, 0-RTT Connection Resumption is not enabled on your Cloudflare application.

To enable 0-RTT Connection Resumption in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare account and go to a specific domain.
  2. Navigate to Speed > Optimization.
  3. Navigate to the Protocol Optimization tab and under 0-RTT Connection Resumption, switch the toggle to On.
To adjust your 0-RTT Connection Resumption settings with the API, send a PATCH request with the value parameter set to your desired setting ("on" or "off").