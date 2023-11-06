Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization negatively affects iOS/Safari devices
Occasionally, Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization can negatively affect the experience of visitors using Safari on macOS or any browser on iOS.
These visitors may notice not being able to load the site properly, such as images not displaying or content taking too long to load.
Solution
If visitors using using Safari on macOS or any browser on iOS are experiencing issues with your site loading properly, try disabling Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization.