Content encoding issues

If you are noticing any encoding errors with your HTML pages, we recommend verifying that the impacted pages are explicitly setting the correct charset in the Content-Type header from your origin for all text/html pages, for example Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8 . This is particularly important if you are not using UTF-8 encoding. Alternatively you can set the correct charset within the HTML.

If you believe these settings are correct, please inform us. You can find more information in setting the HTTP charset parameter External link icon Open external link and in HTML charset attribute External link icon Open external link .

Alternatively, you can use a Configuration Rule to disable features that rewrite HTML. This will send the content as-is to the browser.

You also have the option to turn off these features site-wide within the dashboard: