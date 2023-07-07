How does Cloudflare compress content?

Cloudflare compresses content in two ways: between Cloudflare and your website visitors and between Cloudflare and your origin server.

​​ Compression between Cloudflare and website visitors

In addition to Cloudflare’s default caching behavior and auto minification of CSS, JavaScript, and HTML content, Cloudflare supports GZIP and Brotli compression when delivering content to website visitors.

If supported by visitors’ web browsers, Cloudflare will return GZIP or Brotli-encoded responses for the following content types:

text/html text/richtext text/plain text/css text/x-script text/x-component text/x-java-source text/x-markdown application/javascript application/x-javascript text/javascript text/js image/x-icon image/vnd.microsoft.icon application/x-perl application/x-httpd-cgi text/xml application/xml application/xml+rss application/vnd.api+json application/x-protobuf application/json multipart/bag multipart/mixed application/xhtml+xml font/ttf font/otf font/x-woff image/svg+xml application/vnd.ms-fontobject application/ttf application/x-ttf application/otf application/x-otf application/truetype application/opentype application/x-opentype application/font-woff application/eot application/font application/font-sfnt application/wasm application/javascript-binast application/manifest+json application/ld+json application/graphql+json application/geo+json

Cloudflare’s global network can deliver content to website visitors using GZIP compression, Brotli compression, or no compression, according to the values visitors provide in the Accept-Encoding request header.

For responses with error status codes, Cloudflare will only compress responses if their error status code is 403 or 404 . For successful response status codes, Cloudflare will only compress responses if their status code is 200 . Responses with other status codes will not be compressed. Enterprise customers can use Compression Rules to override Cloudflare’s default compression behavior.

​​ Content compression from origin servers to the Cloudflare network

When requesting content from your origin server, Cloudflare supports GZIP compression, Brotli compression, or no compression.

If your origin server responds to a Cloudflare request using GZIP/Brotli compression, we will keep the same compression in the response sent to the website visitor if:

You include a Content-Encoding header in your server response mentioning the compression being used ( gzip or br ).

header in your server response mentioning the compression being used ( or ). The visitor browser (or client) supports the compression algorithm.

You do not enable Cloudflare features that change the response content (refer to Notes about end-to-end compression for details).

Cloudflare’s reverse proxy can also convert between compressed formats and uncompressed formats. Cloudflare can receive content from your origin server with GZIP or Brotli compression and serve it to visitors uncompressed (or vice versa), independently of caching.

If you do not want a particular response from your origin to be encoded with GZIP/Brotli when delivered to website visitors, you can disable this by including a cache-control: no-transform HTTP header in the response from your origin web server. Warning Cloudflare will take into consideration the Accept-Encoding header value in website visitors’ requests when sending responses to those visitors. However, when requesting content from your origin server, Cloudflare will send a different Accept-Encoding header, supporting GZIP and Brotli compression.

​​ Notes about end-to-end compression

Even when using the same compression algorithm end to end (between your origin server and Cloudflare, and between the Cloudflare global network and your website visitor), Cloudflare will need to decompress the response and compress it again if you enable any of the following options for the request:

To disable these features for specific URI paths, create a Configuration Rule.