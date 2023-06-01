Connect with the WARP client

3 min read

The Cloudflare WARP client (known as the Cloudflare One Agent in mobile app stores) allows you to protect corporate devices by securely and privately sending traffic from those devices to Cloudflare’s global network, where Cloudflare Gateway can apply advanced web filtering.

Choose this option if:

You want to create DNS policies based on user identity.

You want to apply consistent policies for both remote and on-site users.

You are interested in progressing from DNS-only security to the advanced protection offered by a Secure Web Gateway.

​​ Deploy WARP on a test device

Most admins test by downloading the client and authenticating in with a one-time PIN.

Windows and macOS Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Select the gear icon. Navigate to Preferences > Account. Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization.

Linux Open a terminal window. Run warp-cli teams-enroll <your team name> to enroll into Cloudflare Zero Trust using your organization’s team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization in the browser window that opens. Return to your terminal window and run warp-cli enable-always-on to toggle WARP to always stay connected.

iOS, Android, and ChromeOS Launch the 1.1.1.1 application. Select the menu bar icon. Select Account. Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization.

The WARP client should show as Connected. By default, all DNS queries from the device will be forwarded to Cloudflare Gateway for filtering.