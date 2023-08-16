Policy migration

Learn about different ways to migrate policies from a third-party DNS filtering service to Cloudflare Zero Trust.

As discussed in a previous module, you can download existing allowlists and blocklists from the third-party service and upload the CSV files to the Zero Trust dashboard.

You can use the Cloudflare API API link label Open API docs link to create a list of IPs or domains:



curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /gateway/lists \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{ "description": "Corporate IPs", "items": [{"value": "10.226.0.177/32"},{"value": "10.226.1.177/32"}], "name": "Umbrella-List-One", "type": "IP" }'

You can use the Cloudflare Terraform provider External link icon Open external link to create a list of IPs or domains:



resource "cloudflare_teams_list" "example" { account_id = "f037e56e89293a057740de681ac9abbe" name = "Umbrella-List-One" type = "IP" description = "Corporate IPs" items = [ "10.226.0.177/32" , "10.226.1.177/32" ] }

