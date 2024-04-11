Connect networks to Cloudflare

After connecting your devices to Cloudflare, you can route their traffic through your DNS, network, and HTTP policies. However, not every device can run a Zero Trust client. This module offers detail on connecting your networks to the Cloudflare global network to apply your policies.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Understand the various methods for routing network traffic to Cloudflare.

Decide which network on-ramp to use for your organization.

