Verify device connectivity

To validate that Cloudflare is receiving traffic from a user device:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network. Under Gateway logging, enable activity logging for all DNS logs. On your device, open a browser and go to any website. In Zero Trust, go to Logs > Gateway > DNS. Make sure DNS queries from your device appear.

​​ Best practices

Securing your organization with Zero Trust usually happens in two phases: the first phase is establishing connectivity, and the second phase is building policies for distinct applications. We recommend verifying that all connectivity is working as expected before moving on to build complex security policies. This will reduce the amount of troubleshooting and challenges that arise from managing complex systems.