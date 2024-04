Connect user devices

After setting up your Cloudflare account and Zero Trust organization, you can begin connecting user devices to Cloudflare. The following steps are identical to Connect user devices in the Replace your VPN implementation guide. If you have already completed Replace your VPN, you can skip ahead to Connect networks to Cloudflare.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Manually deploy WARP on a test device.

Create an automated script to use with your organization’s managed deployment tool.

View user traffic in Zero Trust.

Determine when and how to use PAC files.

Start module