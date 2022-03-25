Connecting Your Website

Cloudflare’s gateway allows you to host your website on IPFS and still have it accessible from a custom domain name. This allows an end user to access your website without needing to memorize any hash or download any software. Plus, Cloudflare will issue you a free SSL certificate to allow your website to be served over HTTPS. Here’s how to set that all up.

Prerequisites:

A domain that you own. Access to your domain’s DNS records. All of the content for your website collected into one folder, with the homepage in a file called index.html .

A few notes about content: IPFS is currently best for static content, and this guide assumes that all of the files for your website are static. Also, all links within your files should be relative links – this allows your website to be served in all the ways that IPFS supports.

We should also emphasize that your content should be in a folder, even if your website will consist of only one file. You could make that one file the index.html , or create an index.html that redirects/displays the one file you care about.

​​ Adding your Content to IPFS

The first thing you have to do is get your content onto IPFS.

Before we get into how to do that, it’s important to understand what it means to add content to IPFS. When content is uploaded to the IPFS network, it only stays available to the network as long as some node, somewhere in the world, chooses to host it. If you want to make sure the content you uploaded stays on the network, you have to make a choice. You can either pay a service to upload the content and keep it there as long as you pay your bill, or you can run your own IPFS node.

If you opt to pay someone else, there are pinning services that charge a few cents per month per gigabyte of storage and have a simple UI for uploading your content. These services are arguably the simplest option, but they don’t give you much flexibility.

Alternatively, you can run an IPFS node on a dedicated server or a VPS, and pin your content there. We’ll run through how to do that here.

First off, if you haven’t already, download IPFS by following the instructions here External link icon Open external link .

Once you’ve downloaded the IPFS software, open a terminal window and connect your IPFS node to the network by typing:

ipfs daemon

When the daemon says it’s ready, open another terminal window and add your content, which is the IPFS address of your content.

ipfs add -r /path/to/folder-with-your-content

The -r tells IPFS to recursively add everything in the folder. If you’re just uploading a single file you can ignore the -r .

This will add your content to IPFS and give you back the hash of the directory.

Now that your content is on the network, you have to make sure it stays there. IPFS nodes periodically garbage collect any content that you haven’t explicitly told your node you’d like to keep. To ensure that your node doesn’t garbage collect your content, you need to pin it to your node. This will tell your node to cache that content permanently.

ipfs pin add -r /ipfs/<hash_of_folder>

Once you’ve done this your content will be officially on IPFS. However, you’re still responsible for keeping your node up and running if you want to make sure that the IPFS network has access to it.

​​ Connecting to Cloudflare’s Gateway

Now your content available on the IPFS network, and you have a hash with which to request it.

Let’s say your hash is QmXoypizjW3WknFiJnKLwHCnL72vedxjQkDDP1mXWo6uco . Your website is now available from cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/QmXoypizjW3WknFiJnKLwHCnL72vedxjQkDDP1mXWo6uco . That’s pretty cool. But it’s not perfect. You’re probably not going to go around telling people, “Check out my new distributed website at cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/QmXoypizjW3WknFiJnKLwHCnL72vedxjQkDDP1mXWo6uco .” That’s a mouthful. You want it served from your own domain.

We’ll go over how to do that now.

First, go to the DNS settings for your domain. When you’re there, add the following two records:

CNAME for your.website pointing to cloudflare-ipfs.com TXT record for _dnslink.your.website with the value dnslink=/ipfs/<your_hash_here>

Now any request to your.website will resolve to cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/<your_hash_here> .

When you want to update your content, just repeat the steps we’ve outlined above.

Collect all of your updated content into a folder Upload the content to a pinning service or upload it to your own node. If you’re uploading it to your own node, remember to do both ipfs add -r /path/to/folder-with-your-content and ipfs pin add -r /ipfs/<hash_of_folder> . Edit your TXT record for _dnslink.your.website to dnslink=/ipfs/<your_NEW_hash_here> .

If your website is on Cloudflare, the DNS settings are accessible from your dashboard and can be managed through our API External link icon Open external link . If your website is not on Cloudflare, and you need help finding the DNS records, refer to Project Shield’s guide. External link icon Open external link . Serving your website from Cloudflare’s gateway without the domain itself being on Cloudflare is called a CNAME setup (meaning that you manage the DNS records directly with your registrar). While our gateway supports CNAME setups, there’s one significant downside that must be mentioned: You won’t be able to reach our support team, and we won’t be able to reach you about possible changes to your website. This is compounded by CNAME setups often being problematic and getting into cases that are difficult to debug. Signing up for Cloudflare is the recommended course.

​​ Make It All Secure

During the Private Beta, self-provisioning of SSL certificates is not available.

Now your content is on IPFS and your website is connected to Cloudflare’s gateway. There’s just one more step to make this secure. If you’ve followed all the steps until now, you’ll notice that your website works fine when loaded over HTTP, but is hit with a warning message when you try to load it over HTTPS. That’s because your.website is being redirected to cloudflare-ipfs.com , but Cloudflare’s gateway doesn’t have an SSL certificate for your.website . The good news is that Cloudflare can fix that.

Cloudflare will issue you a free SSL certificate for your.website , which allows users to load https://your.website . These certificates will auto-renew, so once you’ve completed this step, you’ll never need to worry about certificates again.

With these DNS records and the certificate in place, any request to your domain, https://your.website will be automatically re-routed to https://cloudflare-ipfs.com/ipfs/<hash_of_content> behind the scenes. Visitors to your website will never have to worry about the fact that your content is stored in IPFS or deal with hashes. They just go to your domain and the content loads.

​​ More with IPFS