Legacy gateway migration

As announced in our blog post External link icon Open external link , Cloudflare is deprecating legacy hostnames that point to our public gateway endpoints at cloudflare-eth.com and cloudflare-ipfs.com .

If you created a hostname pointing to these gateways during the private beta External link icon Open external link , you should migrate to use our new Web3 gateways to avoid a disruption in service.

​​ Migration guide

The migration is a simple process.

First, create a Cloudflare account.

Then, if your application can handle a few minutes of downtime, you could create a new Web3 custom gateway with your existing hostname.

Alternatively, you could also create a Web3 custom gateway for a new hostname and then modify your application to use your newly created hostname (IPFS or Ethereum).