Legacy gateway migration
As announced in our blog post, Cloudflare is deprecating legacy hostnames that point to our public gateway endpoints at
cloudflare-eth.com and
cloudflare-ipfs.com.
If you created a hostname pointing to these gateways during the private beta, you should migrate to use our new Web3 gateways to avoid a disruption in service.
Migration guide
The migration is a simple process.
First, create a Cloudflare account.
Then, if your application can handle a few minutes of downtime, you could create a new Web3 custom gateway with your existing hostname.
Alternatively, you could also create a Web3 custom gateway for a new hostname and then modify your application to use your newly created hostname (IPFS or Ethereum).