Supported API methods

The full list of API methods that are supported by an Ethereum Gateway is given below. The Gateway returns a 403 if a method is specified that is not supported.

For a full list of RPC API methods, refer to the JSON-RPC specification External link icon Open external link .

RPC API method Cloudflare Ethereum Gateway support web3_clientVersion X web3_sha3 X net_version X net_peerCount X net_listening X eth_protocolVersion X eth_syncing X eth_coinbase eth_mining X eth_hashrate X eth_gasPrice X eth_feeHistory X eth_accounts X eth_blockNumber X eth_chainId X eth_getBalance* X eth_getStorageAt* X eth_getTransactionCount* X eth_getBlockTransactionCountByHash X eth_getBlockTransactionCountByNumber X eth_getUncleCountByBlockHash X eth_getUncleCountByBlockNumber X eth_getCode* X eth_sign eth_sendTransaction eth_sendRawTransaction X eth_call* X eth_estimateGas X eth_getBlockByHash X eth_getBlockByNumber X eth_getTransactionByHash X eth_getTransactionByBlockHashAndIndex X eth_getTransactionByBlockNumberAndIndex X eth_getTransactionReceipt X eth_pendingTransactions X eth_getUncleByBlockHashAndIndex X eth_getUncleByBlockNumberAndIndex X eth_getCompilers eth_compileLLL eth_compileSolidity eth_compileSerpent eth_newFilter eth_newBlockFilter eth_newPendingTransactionFilter eth_uninstallFilter eth_getFilterChanges eth_getFilterLogs eth_getLogs* X eth_getWork X eth_submitWork X eth_submitHashrate X eth_getProof X