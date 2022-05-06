Supported API methods
The full list of API methods that are supported by an Ethereum Gateway
is given below. The Gateway returns a
403 if a method is specified that is not
supported.
For a full list of RPC API methods, refer to the JSON-RPC specification.
|RPC API method
|Cloudflare Ethereum Gateway support
|web3_clientVersion
|X
|web3_sha3
|X
|net_version
|X
|net_peerCount
|X
|net_listening
|X
|eth_protocolVersion
|X
|eth_syncing
|X
|eth_coinbase
|eth_mining
|X
|eth_hashrate
|X
|eth_gasPrice
|X
|eth_feeHistory
|X
|eth_accounts
|X
|eth_blockNumber
|X
|eth_chainId
|X
|eth_getBalance*
|X
|eth_getStorageAt*
|X
|eth_getTransactionCount*
|X
|eth_getBlockTransactionCountByHash
|X
|eth_getBlockTransactionCountByNumber
|X
|eth_getUncleCountByBlockHash
|X
|eth_getUncleCountByBlockNumber
|X
|eth_getCode*
|X
|eth_sign
|eth_sendTransaction
|eth_sendRawTransaction
|X
|eth_call*
|X
|eth_estimateGas
|X
|eth_getBlockByHash
|X
|eth_getBlockByNumber
|X
|eth_getTransactionByHash
|X
|eth_getTransactionByBlockHashAndIndex
|X
|eth_getTransactionByBlockNumberAndIndex
|X
|eth_getTransactionReceipt
|X
|eth_pendingTransactions
|X
|eth_getUncleByBlockHashAndIndex
|X
|eth_getUncleByBlockNumberAndIndex
|X
|eth_getCompilers
|eth_compileLLL
|eth_compileSolidity
|eth_compileSerpent
|eth_newFilter
|eth_newBlockFilter
|eth_newPendingTransactionFilter
|eth_uninstallFilter
|eth_getFilterChanges
|eth_getFilterLogs
|eth_getLogs*
|X
|eth_getWork
|X
|eth_submitWork
|X
|eth_submitHashrate
|X
|eth_getProof
|X
RPC API methods followed by “*” are only supported for the latest 128 blocks