Supported API methods

The full list of API methods that are supported by an Ethereum Gateway is given below. The Gateway returns a 403 if a method is specified that is not supported.

For a full list of RPC API methods, refer to the JSON-RPC specification.

RPC API methodCloudflare Ethereum Gateway support
web3_clientVersionX
web3_sha3X
net_versionX
net_peerCountX
net_listeningX
eth_protocolVersionX
eth_syncingX
eth_coinbase
eth_miningX
eth_hashrateX
eth_gasPriceX
eth_feeHistoryX
eth_accountsX
eth_blockNumberX
eth_chainIdX
eth_getBalance*X
eth_getStorageAt*X
eth_getTransactionCount*X
eth_getBlockTransactionCountByHashX
eth_getBlockTransactionCountByNumberX
eth_getUncleCountByBlockHashX
eth_getUncleCountByBlockNumberX
eth_getCode*X
eth_sign
eth_sendTransaction
eth_sendRawTransactionX
eth_call*X
eth_estimateGasX
eth_getBlockByHashX
eth_getBlockByNumberX
eth_getTransactionByHashX
eth_getTransactionByBlockHashAndIndexX
eth_getTransactionByBlockNumberAndIndexX
eth_getTransactionReceiptX
eth_pendingTransactionsX
eth_getUncleByBlockHashAndIndexX
eth_getUncleByBlockNumberAndIndexX
eth_getCompilers
eth_compileLLL
eth_compileSolidity
eth_compileSerpent
eth_newFilter
eth_newBlockFilter
eth_newPendingTransactionFilter
eth_uninstallFilter
eth_getFilterChanges
eth_getFilterLogs
eth_getLogs*X
eth_getWorkX
eth_submitWorkX
eth_submitHashrateX
eth_getProofX

RPC API methods followed by “*” are only supported for the latest 128 blocks