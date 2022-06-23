Universal gateway

When you set up a gateway without a DNSLink, you are creating an unrestricted gateway that allows users to access any content hosted on the IPFS network.

This differs from a restricted gateway, which restricts the gateway to a particular piece of content (either a specific Content Identifier (CID) or an Interplanetary Name Service (IPNS) hostname).

​​ How is it used with Cloudflare?

Though Cloudflare does not currently support Universal IPFS gateways, this functionality will be coming soon.