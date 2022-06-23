Universal gateway
When you set up a gateway without a DNSLink, you are creating an unrestricted gateway that allows users to access any content hosted on the IPFS network.
This differs from a restricted gateway, which restricts the gateway to a particular piece of content (either a specific Content Identifier (CID) or an Interplanetary Name Service (IPNS) hostname).
How is it used with Cloudflare?
Though Cloudflare does not currently support Universal IPFS gateways, this functionality will be coming soon.