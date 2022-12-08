Rinkeby deprecation

Though Cloudflare’s Ethereum Gateway launched with support for the Rinkeby testnet, Rinkeby did not run through The Merge External link icon Open external link and - as a result - will no longer be a reliable staging environment for mainnet.

Cloudflare will be deprecating support for Rinkeby on January 30, 2023.

To avoid any issues with your Web3 development or debugging, you should switch over to the Sepolia or Goerli testnets, which are fully supported with your Ethereum Gateway.

To migrate, you should update the endpoints you use when reading from or writing to the Ethereum network.

For example, you might have been using the previous endpoints to interact with your Ethereum Gateway.

Previous curl $ curl https://web3-trial.cloudflare-eth.com/v1/rinkeby \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "jsonrpc":"2.0", "method":"eth_getBlockByNumber", "params":["0x2244", true], "id":1 }'

Previous JS Fetch API await fetch ( new Request ( 'https://web3-trial.cloudflare-eth.com/v1/rinkeby' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON . stringify ( { jsonrpc : '2.0' , method : 'eth_getBlockByNumber' , params : [ '0x2244' , true ] , id : 1 , } ) , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , } , } ) ) . then ( resp => { return resp . json ( ) ; } ) ;

To migrate away from Rinkeby, change the end of your endpoint to use another testnet.

New curl $ curl https://web3-trial.cloudflare-eth.com/v1/goerli \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "jsonrpc":"2.0", "method":"eth_getBlockByNumber", "params":["0x2244", true], "id":1 }'