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IPFS Gateway

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Cloudflare's IPFS gateway provides a read-only, HTTP-accessible interface to the Interplanetary File System (IPFS). This gateway does not require you to download any special software or give up any storage space on your computer.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing)
Total gateways 15 15 15 Unlimited
Gateway types DNSLink DNSLink DNSLink DNSLink, Universal Gateway
Included bandwidth (without additional cost) 50 GB data transfer 50 GB data transfer 50 GB data transfer 100 GB data transfer
File size limit None None None None

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