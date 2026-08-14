Cloudflare's IPFS gateway provides a read-only, HTTP-accessible interface to the Interplanetary File System (IPFS). This gateway does not require you to download any special software or give up any storage space on your computer.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Total gateways
|15
|15
|15
|Unlimited
|Gateway types
|DNSLink
|DNSLink
|DNSLink
|DNSLink, Universal Gateway
|Included bandwidth (without additional cost)
|50 GB data transfer
|50 GB data transfer
|50 GB data transfer
|100 GB data transfer
|File size limit
|None
|None
|None
|None