New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Durable Objects
  1. deleteAll() now deletes Durable Object alarm

    Durable Objects Workers

    deleteAll() now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of 2026-02-24 or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.

    Previously, deleteAll() only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate deleteAlarm() call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The deleteAll() change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.

    JavaScript
    // Before: two API calls required to clear all storage
    await this.ctx.storage.deleteAlarm();
    await this.ctx.storage.deleteAll();
    

    // Now: a single call clears both data and the alarm
    await this.ctx.storage.deleteAll();

    For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.

  1. New Best Practices guide for Durable Objects

    Durable Objects Workers

    A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.

    Key guidance includes:

    • Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
    • Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
    • Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use blockConcurrencyWhile().
    • Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.

    The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:

    test/counter.test.js
    import { env, runDurableObjectAlarm } from "cloudflare:test";
    import { it, expect } from "vitest";
    

    it("can test Durable Objects with isolated storage", async () => {
      const stub = env.COUNTER.getByName("test");
    

      // Call RPC methods directly on the stub
      await stub.increment();
      expect(await stub.getCount()).toBe(1);
    

      // Trigger alarms immediately without waiting
      await runDurableObjectAlarm(stub);
    });

  1. Billing for SQLite Storage

    Durable Objects Workers

    Storage billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects will be enabled in January 2026, with a target date of January 7, 2026 (no earlier).

    To view your SQLite storage usage, go to the Durable Objects page

    If you do not want to incur costs, please take action such as optimizing queries or deleting unnecessary stored data in order to reduce your SQLite storage usage ahead of the January 7th target. Only usage on and after the billing target date will incur charges.

    Developers on the Workers Paid plan with Durable Object's SQLite storage usage beyond included limits will incur charges according to SQLite storage pricing announced in September 2024 with the public beta. Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged.

    Compute billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects has been enabled since the initial public beta. SQLite-backed Durable Objects currently incur charges for requests and duration, and no changes are being made to compute billing.

    For more information about SQLite storage pricing and limits, refer to the Durable Objects pricing documentation.

  1. Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB

    Workers Durable Objects Browser Rendering

    Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.

    This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.

    For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.

  1. View and edit Durable Object data in UI with Data Studio (Beta)

    Durable Objects Workers
    Screenshot of Durable Objects Data Studio

    You can now view and write to each Durable Object's storage using a UI editor on the Cloudflare dashboard. Only Durable Objects using SQLite storage can use Data Studio.

    Data Studio unlocks easier data access with Durable Objects for prototyping application data models to debugging production storage usage. Before, querying your Durable Objects data required deploying a Worker.

    To access a Durable Object, you can provide an object's unique name or ID generated by Cloudflare. Data Studio requires you to have at least the Workers Platform Admin role, and all queries are captured with audit logging for your security and compliance needs. Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur normal usage billing.

    To learn more, visit the Data Studio documentation. If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Data Studio, please share your experience on Discord

  1. New getByName() API to access Durable Objects

    Durable Objects Workers

    You can now create a client (a Durable Object stub) to a Durable Object with the new getByName method, removing the need to convert Durable Object names to IDs and then create a stub.

    JavaScript
    // Before: (1) translate name to ID then (2) get a client
    const objectId = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo"); // or .newUniqueId()
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(objectId);
    

    // Now: retrieve client to Durable Object directly via its name
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.getByName("foo");
    

    // Use client to send request to the remote Durable Object
    const rpcResponse = await stub.sayHello();

    Each Durable Object has a globally-unique name, which allows you to send requests to a specific object from anywhere in the world. Thus, a Durable Object can be used to coordinate between multiple clients who need to work together. You can have billions of Durable Objects, providing isolation between application tenants.

    To learn more, visit the Durable Objects API Documentation or the getting started guide.

  1. @cloudflare/actors library - SDK for Durable Objects in beta

    Durable Objects Workers

    The new @cloudflare/actors library is now in beta!

    The @cloudflare/actors library is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback, @cloudflare/actors will become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.

    The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.

    The @cloudflare/actors library includes:

    • Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
    • Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
    • Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
    • Actor class for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
    • Durable Objects Workers API is always available for your application as needed

    Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend DurableObject including the Actor class.

    JavaScript
    import { Storage } from "@cloudflare/actors/storage";
    

    export class ChatRoom extends DurableObject<Env> {
        storage: Storage;
    

        constructor(ctx: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
            super(ctx, env)
            this.storage = new Storage(ctx.storage);
            this.storage.migrations = [{
                idMonotonicInc: 1,
                description: "Create users table",
                sql: "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY)"
            }]
        }
        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            // Run migrations before executing SQL query
            await this.storage.runMigrations();
    

            // Query with SQL template
            let userId = new URL(request.url).searchParams.get("userId");
            const query = this.storage.sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId};`
            return new Response(`${JSON.stringify(query)}`);
        }
    }

    @cloudflare/actors library introduces the Actor class pattern. Actor lets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".

    JavaScript
    export class MyActor extends Actor<Env> {
        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            return new Response('Hello, World!')
        }
    }
    

    export default handler(MyActor);

    You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your Actor class using nameFromRequest.

    JavaScript
    export class MyActor extends Actor<Env> {
        static nameFromRequest(request: Request): string {
            let url = new URL(request.url);
            return url.searchParams.get("userId") ?? "foo";
        }
    

        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            return new Response(`Actor identifier (Durable Object name): ${this.identifier}`);
        }
    }
    

    export default handler(MyActor);

    For more examples, check out the library README. @cloudflare/actors library is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel.

  1. Durable Objects are now supported in Python Workers

    Workers Durable Objects

    You can now create Durable Objects using Python Workers. A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker which uniquely combines compute with storage, enabling stateful long-running applications which run close to your users. For more info see here.

    You can define a Durable Object in Python in a similar way to JavaScript:

    Python
    from workers import DurableObject, Response, WorkerEntrypoint
    

    from urllib.parse import urlparse
    

    class MyDurableObject(DurableObject):
        def __init__(self, ctx, env):
            self.ctx = ctx
            self.env = env
    

        def fetch(self, request):
            result = self.ctx.storage.sql.exec("SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting").one()
            return Response(result.greeting)
    

    class Default(WorkerEntrypoint):
        async def fetch(self, request):
            url = urlparse(request.url)
            id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName(url.path)
            stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id)
            greeting = await stub.fetch(request.url)
            return greeting

    Define the Durable Object in your Wrangler configuration file:

    {
      "durable_objects": {
        "bindings": [
          {
            "name": "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT",
            "class_name": "MyDurableObject"
          }
        ]
      }
    }

    Then define the storage backend for your Durable Object:

    {
      "migrations": [
        {
          "tag": "v1", // Should be unique for each entry
          "new_sqlite_classes": [ // Array of new classes
            "MyDurableObject"
          ]
        }
      ]
    }

    Then test your new Durable Object locally by running wrangler dev:

    npx wrangler dev

    Consult the Durable Objects documentation for more details.

  1. Durable Objects on Workers Free plan

    Durable Objects Workers

    Durable Objects can now be used with zero commitment on the Workers Free plan allowing you to build AI agents with Agents SDK, collaboration tools, and real-time applications like chat or multiplayer games.

    Durable Objects let you build stateful, serverless applications with millions of tiny coordination instances that run your application code alongside (in the same thread!) your durable storage. Each Durable Object can access its own SQLite database through a Storage API. A Durable Object class is defined in a Worker script encapsulating the Durable Object's behavior when accessed from a Worker. To try the code below, click the button:

    JavaScript
    import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers";
    

    // Durable Object
    export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject {
      ...
      async sayHello(name) {
        return `Hello, ${name}!`;
      }
    }
    

    // Worker
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class
        const id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo");
    

        // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object
        const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id);
    

        // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub
        const response = await stub.sayHello("world");
    

        return response;
      },
    };

    Free plan limits apply to Durable Objects compute and storage usage. Limits allow developers to build real-world applications, with every Worker request able to call a Durable Object on the free plan.

    For more information, checkout:

  1. SQLite in Durable Objects GA with 10GB storage per object

    Durable Objects Workers

    SQLite in Durable Objects is now generally available (GA) with 10GB SQLite database per Durable Object. Since the public beta in September 2024, we've added feature parity and robustness for the SQLite storage backend compared to the preexisting key-value (KV) storage backend for Durable Objects.

    SQLite-backed Durable Objects are recommended for all new Durable Object classes, using new_sqlite_classes Wrangler configuration. Only SQLite-backed Durable Objects have access to Storage API's SQL and point-in-time recovery methods, which provide relational data modeling, SQL querying, and better data management.

    JavaScript
    export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject {
      sql: SqlStorage
      constructor(ctx: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
        super(ctx, env);
        this.sql = ctx.storage.sql;
      }
    

      async sayHello() {
        let result = this.sql
          .exec("SELECT 'Hello, World!' AS greeting")
          .one();
        return result.greeting;
      }
    }

    KV-backed Durable Objects remain for backwards compatibility, and a migration path from key-value storage to SQL storage for existing Durable Object classes will be offered in the future.

    For more details on SQLite storage, checkout Zero-latency SQLite storage in every Durable Object blog.

