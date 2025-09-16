Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Access GraphQL-powered DNS Firewall analytics directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Query summary: Describes trends over time, segmented by dimensions.
- Query statistics: Describes totals, cached/uncached queries, and processing/response times.
- DNS queries by data center: Describes global view and the top 10 data centers.
- Top query statistics: Shows a breakdown by key dimensions, with search and expand options (up to top 100 items).
Additional features:
- Apply filters and time ranges once. Changes reflect across all panels.
- Filter by dimensions like query name, query type, cluster, data center, protocol (UDP/TCP), IP version, response code/reason, and more.
- Access up to 62 days of historical data with flexible intervals.
Available to all DNS Firewall customers as part of their existing subscription.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall page.Go to Analytics
-
Refer to the DNS Firewall Analytics to learn more.
Authoritative DNS analytics are now available on the account level via the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API.
This allows users to query DNS analytics across multiple zones in their account, by using the
accountsfilter.
Here is an example to retrieve the most recent DNS queries across all zones in your account that resulted in an
NXDOMAINresponse over a given time frame. Please replace
a30f822fcd7c401984bf85d8f2a5111cwith your actual account ID.
To learn more and get started, refer to the DNS Analytics documentation.
Participating beta testers can now fully configure Internal DNS directly in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
-
Map internal hostnames to private IPs for services, devices, and applications not exposed to the public Internet
-
Resolve internal DNS queries securely through Cloudflare Gateway
-
Use split-horizon DNS to return different responses based on network context
-
Consolidate internal and public DNS zones within a single management platform
- Beta participants can now create and manage internal zones and views in the Cloudflare dashboard
To learn more and get started, refer to the Internal DNS documentation.
-
Enterprise customers can now select NSEC3 as method for proof of non-existence on their zones.
What's new:
-
NSEC3 support for live-signed zones – For both primary and secondary zones that are configured to be live-signed (also known as "on-the-fly signing"), NSEC3 can now be selected as proof of non-existence.
-
NSEC3 support for pre-signed zones – Secondary zones that are transferred to Cloudflare in a pre-signed setup now also support NSEC3 as proof of non-existence.
For more information and how to enable NSEC3, refer to the NSEC3 documentation.
-
Shopify merchants can now onboard to Orange-to-Orange (O2O) automatically, without needing to contact support or community members.
What's new:
-
Automatic enablement – O2O is available for all mutual Cloudflare and Shopify customers.
-
Branded record display – Merchants see a Shopify logo in DNS records, complete with helpful tooltips.
-
Checkout protection – Workers and Snippets are blocked from running on the checkout path to reduce risk and improve security.
For more information, refer to the provider guide.
-
Cloudflare is removing five fields from the
metaobject of DNS records. These fields have been unused for more than a year and are no longer set on new records. This change may take up to four weeks to fully roll out.
The affected fields are:
- the
auto_addedboolean
- the
managed_by_appsboolean and corresponding
apps_install_id
- the
managed_by_argo_tunnelboolean and corresponding
argo_tunnel_id
An example record returned from the API would now look like the following:
For more guidance, refer to Manage DNS records.
- the