Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
DNS Analytics for Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU region
DNS Analytics is now available for customers with Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) set to EU. Query your DNS analytics data while keeping metadata stored in the EU region.
This update includes:
- DNS Analytics — Access the same DNS analytics experience for zones in CMB=EU accounts.
- EU data residency — Analytics data is stored and queried from the EU region, meeting data localization requirements.
- DNS Firewall Analytics — DNS Firewall analytics is now supported for CMB=EU customers.
Available to customers with the Data Localization Suite who have Customer Metadata Boundary configured for the EU region.
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Authoritative DNS: In the Cloudflare dashboard, select your zone and go to the Analytics page.Go to Analytics
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DNS Firewall: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall Analytics page.Go to Analytics
For more information, refer to DNS Analytics and DNS Firewall Analytics.