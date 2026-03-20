DNS Analytics for Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU region

DNS Analytics is now available for customers with Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) set to EU. Query your DNS analytics data while keeping metadata stored in the EU region.

This update includes:

DNS Analytics — Access the same DNS analytics experience for zones in CMB=EU accounts.

— Access the same DNS analytics experience for zones in CMB=EU accounts. EU data residency — Analytics data is stored and queried from the EU region, meeting data localization requirements.

— Analytics data is stored and queried from the EU region, meeting data localization requirements. DNS Firewall Analytics — DNS Firewall analytics is now supported for CMB=EU customers.

Availability

Available to customers with the Data Localization Suite who have Customer Metadata Boundary configured for the EU region.

Where to find it

Authoritative DNS: In the Cloudflare dashboard, select your zone and go to the Analytics page. Go to Analytics

Go to DNS Firewall: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall Analytics page. Go to Analytics

For more information, refer to DNS Analytics and DNS Firewall Analytics.